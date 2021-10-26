Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High around 70F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.