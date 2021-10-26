Soup of the Week: Beef Soup
YOOOOO! Welcome back to another week of Alphabet Soup with your favorite hosts, DJ Tails and The Eggman. This week's show was a mellow mix we could only describe as "claustrophobic jazz". It features some of our favorite artists like People Under The Stairs, Flying Lotus, and Jaco Pastorius! Tune in next Monday from 11pm to 1am to hear more of our favorite tracks!
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
Tammi Terrell - All I Do Is Think About You ☻
Les Sins - Bother ★
Flying Lotus - Crust ☻
Uyama Hiroto - Departure ★
Zoot Sims - Evening In Paris ☻
Nujabes; Cise Starr from CYNE; Akin from CYNE - Feather ★
Machine Girl - Ghost ☻
Little Dragon - Hold On ★
Monophonics ft. Kelly Finnigan - It's Only Us ☻
Jai Paul - jasmine (Demo) ★
Steely Dan - King Of The World ☻
Oh! Penelope - Lait Au Miel ★
People Under The Stairs - Montego Slay ☻
Peggy Gou ft. OHHYUK - Nabi ★
Jaunt - Okay Then ☻
Francesco Suppa - Portrait of Tracy ★
Mazzy Star - Quiet, The Winter Harbor ☻
N.E.R.D - Run To The Sun ★
Newton James - Snow ☻
Bickle - Talk Words ★
Lô Borges - Um Girassol Da Cor Do Seu Cabelo ☻
SALES - Vow ★
Thundercat - Walkin' ☻
Tennyson - XYZ ★
George Franklin Smallwood; Marshmellow Band - You Know I Love You ☻
Jinsang - Zen. ★