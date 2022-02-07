Alphabet Soup

Welcome back to Alphabet Soup with DJ Tails and The Eggman! This week's we dive into the waters for some yacht ROCK and AOR!!!! LETS ROCK!!!!!1

TAILS...

EGGMAN...

Christopher Cross - Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do) ☻
Ambrosia - Biggest Part of Me ★
Van Morrison - Caravan - 2013 Remaster ☻
Steely Dan - Dirty Work ★
Michael Franks - Eggplant ☻
Balance - Fly Through the Night ★
TOTO - Georgy Porgy ☻
Robbie Dupree - Hot Rod Hearts - Remastered ★
Loredana Bertè - In alto mare ☻
Boz Scaggs - JoJo ★
Marvin Franklin; Kimo And The Guys - Kona Winds ☻
Cheese - Lady Love ★
Thin Lizzy - My Sarah ☻
Breakwater - No Limit ★
Frédéric Castel - Open Up ☻
Steely Dan - Peg ★
Rasa - Questions in My Mind ☻
Little River Band - Reminiscing - Remastered ★
Alessi Brothers - Seabird ☻
Steely Dan - Time Out Of Mind ★
Grateful Dead - Unbroken Chain - 2013 Remaster ☻
America; George Martin - Ventura Highway ★
Dr. Hook - When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman ☻
John Mayer - XO ★
Al Stewart - Year of the Cat ☻
Zap Rosdower - Zap's Yacht Rock ★
