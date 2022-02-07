Welcome back to Alphabet Soup with DJ Tails and The Eggman! This week's we dive into the waters for some yacht ROCK and AOR!!!! LETS ROCK!!!!!1
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
Christopher Cross - Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do) ☻
Ambrosia - Biggest Part of Me ★
Van Morrison - Caravan - 2013 Remaster ☻
Steely Dan - Dirty Work ★
Michael Franks - Eggplant ☻
Balance - Fly Through the Night ★
TOTO - Georgy Porgy ☻
Robbie Dupree - Hot Rod Hearts - Remastered ★
Loredana Bertè - In alto mare ☻
Boz Scaggs - JoJo ★
Marvin Franklin; Kimo And The Guys - Kona Winds ☻
Cheese - Lady Love ★
Thin Lizzy - My Sarah ☻
Breakwater - No Limit ★
Frédéric Castel - Open Up ☻
Steely Dan - Peg ★
Rasa - Questions in My Mind ☻
Little River Band - Reminiscing - Remastered ★
Alessi Brothers - Seabird ☻
Steely Dan - Time Out Of Mind ★
Grateful Dead - Unbroken Chain - 2013 Remaster ☻
America; George Martin - Ventura Highway ★
Dr. Hook - When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman ☻
John Mayer - XO ★
Al Stewart - Year of the Cat ☻
Zap Rosdower - Zap's Yacht Rock ★