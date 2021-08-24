Alphabet Soup 8/23/21
Richard Haydel
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Tails
Richard Haydel
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 91°
- Heat Index: 91°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:37:56 AM
- Sunset: 07:35:07 PM
- Dew Point: 76°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 91%
Sunrise: 06:37:56 AM
Sunset: 07:35:07 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:38:30 AM
Sunset: 07:33:58 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:39:04 AM
Sunset: 07:32:48 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:39:38 AM
Sunset: 07:31:38 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:40:12 AM
Sunset: 07:30:28 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: E @ 15mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:40:46 AM
Sunset: 07:29:17 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: ESE @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:41:19 AM
Sunset: 07:28:05 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rainfall near an inch.