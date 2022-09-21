From artists like Joji to NIKI, Asian artists have crossed oceans into the Western music scene and have captivated audiences across the globe. Within the past few years, Asian artists have staked their claim in the industry and have garnered die-hard fan bases along the way.
Many Asian-Americans have struggled to find proper representation in the media without being the butt of the joke as a side character to a white lead. Some creatives have centered Asian actors and musicians in their works with movies like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with actors like Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” which has a soundtrack packed with artists from 88rising and other Asian musicians alike.
This representation has eased the stigma around Asian stereotypes and has given leeway to Asian artists to further cement their standing in Western media and give way to the artists that come after them.
BTS has continued to dominate the western music industry for the last 5 or so years with stylish live performances and continued collaborations with popular American artists like Charlie Puth and Halsey.
But what other Asian artists are out there?
Here are 5 Asian artists to add to your rotations.
Beabadoobee
Beatrice Kristi Laus, better known by her stage name Beabadoobee is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter who has racked up millions of listeners from her popular song “Coffee” on TikTok and her newest fan favorite “The Perfect Pair”. Beabadoobee started making music in 2017 and was signed to the independent record label, Dirty Hit one year later. Kristi has toured the whole with artists like Clairo, PinkPantheress and Halsey and was nominated for The Rising Star award at the 2020 Brit Awards.
Phum Viphurit
Viphurit Siritip is a Thai singer-songwriter that is better known by his nickname Phum. He is based in Thailand but has made himself known around the globe with his song “Lover Boy”, a light indie pop song that has gained him a shared nickname with the song. He is under Rats Records and has toured countries across the world, and has gained fame for his danceable neo-soul songs.
Audrey Nuna
Audrey Nuna is a Jersey-raised Korean R&B singer and rapper under Arista Records. Nuna sees her Korean ethnicity as a gift and uses her identity to give her a creative perspective and it has given influenced the sound of her music. Nuna has collaborated with Jack Harlow in her “Comic Sans” and was nominated for Best Asian Creative Artist at the 12th Golden Indie Awards. Nuna has set off waves in western music and has even had her work featured on the Shang-Chi soundtrack with her “Clocked Out”.
DPR Ian
Christian Yu, better known by his creative name DPR Ian, is a Korean-Australian singer, rapper and director. Yu is a part of the independent label Dream Perfect Regime a multi-genre label based out of Seoul with other artists like DPR Live. Ian’s music is accompanied by a fast-paced and cinematic music video that he directs himself. He uses his character MITO (an acronym for his album “Moodswings In This Order”) to portray his inner feelings in his videos.
Keshi
Hailing from Houston, TX, Keshi is a Vietnamese-American contemporary R&B artist that has sold out concert halls with his captivating falsettos and catchy beats. Keshi was a nurse who left the field to become a singer full-time. He began his break-out career with his first EP “The Reaper” which quickly became the favorite for K-Pop idols including BTS, Itzy and ENHYPEN. Keshi released his first full-length album “Gabriel” in March of this year.