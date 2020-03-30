Bedside Radio may be off the airwaves for now, but I'll be posting new playlists each week as well as a link to some of my favorite meditations! I hope this playlist brings you peace and a bit of coziness as we readjust during these strange times. The playlists will be linked to Spotify and as a youtube playlist.
1) John Maus - Hey Moon
2) Billie Holiday - I'll Be Seeing You
3) Blossom Dearie - Manhattan
4) Loving - Only She Knows
5) Mazzy Star - Look on Down from the Bridge
6) Jeanne Moreau - Jamais je ne t'ai dit que t'aimerai toujours
7) The Ink Spots - Address Unknown
8) Angel Olsen - Attics of My Life
9) Austin Weber - Talk on Tuesday
10) Ana Roxanne - Slowness
11) Mary Lattimore - The Warm Shoulder
12) Ryuichi Sakamoto - Dream
13) Radiohead - Glass Eyes
14) Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes - BOA
15) oso leone - Virtual U
16) Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams - Climb That Mountain
17) Eels - The Medication is Wearing Off
18) Hundred Waters - Show Me Love
19) Moses Sumney, Sufjan Stevens - Make Out in My Car
20) Big Thief - Paul
21) Linda Perhacs - Dolphin
22) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Sun Forest
23) Meitei - Seto
24) Lucinda Chua - Sun Forest
25) Julia Holter - In Gardens' Muteness
26) Aphex Twin - #7
27) Nils Frahm - My Friend the Forest
28) Cool Maritime - Forest Bathing
Guided meditation before sleep - https://youtu.be/BAI1Zz9Tif8