Bedside Radio
Graphic by Nick Hobbs

Bedside Radio may be off the airwaves for now, but I'll be posting new playlists each week as well as a link to some of my favorite meditations!  I hope this playlist brings you peace and a bit of coziness as we readjust during these strange times.  The playlists will be linked to Spotify and as a youtube playlist.

1) John Maus - Hey Moon

2) Billie Holiday - I'll Be Seeing You

3) Blossom Dearie - Manhattan

4) Loving - Only She Knows

5) Mazzy Star - Look on Down from the Bridge

6) Jeanne Moreau - Jamais je ne t'ai dit que t'aimerai toujours

7) The Ink Spots - Address Unknown

8) Angel Olsen - Attics of My Life 

9) Austin Weber - Talk on Tuesday

10) Ana Roxanne - Slowness

11) Mary Lattimore - The Warm Shoulder

12) Ryuichi Sakamoto - Dream

13) Radiohead - Glass Eyes

14) Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes - BOA

15) oso leone - Virtual U

16) Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams - Climb That Mountain

17) Eels - The Medication is Wearing Off

18) Hundred Waters - Show Me Love

19) Moses Sumney, Sufjan Stevens - Make Out in My Car

20) Big Thief - Paul

21) Linda Perhacs - Dolphin

22) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Sun Forest 

23) Meitei - Seto 

24) Lucinda Chua - Sun Forest

25) Julia Holter - In Gardens' Muteness

26) Aphex Twin - #7

27) Nils Frahm - My Friend the Forest

28) Cool Maritime - Forest Bathing

Guided meditation before sleep - https://youtu.be/BAI1Zz9Tif8

