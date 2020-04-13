This Monday we are starting off slooooow with a little jazz just as if the Jazz Cat were still broadcasting her sweet tunes before Bedside Radio. I hope you can get cozy and enjoy!
1) Sidney Bechet - Si tu vois mère - Slow
2) Nat King Cole Trio - Lost April
3) Bill Evans Trio - Jade Visions - Live (take 1)
4) Greg Foat - The Dreaming Jewels
5) Kona Triangle - Astorias Ascent - Mixed
6) Chromatics - Blue Moon
7) Jon Brion - Spotless Mind - Score
8) Rodrigo Amarante - Tuyo [Extended Version]
9) Los Tres Caballeros - El Teléfono
10) Estela Magnone - Siestas de Mar de Fondo
11) Lamp - 密やかに
12) Lamp - 恋人へ
13) Kurt Vile - Losing Momentum (For Jim Jarmusch)
14) Matt Elliott - Farewell to All we Know
15) Leonard Cohen - Bird on the Wire
16) Norma Tanega - No Stranger Am I
17) Linda Perhacs - I'm a Harmony
18) Cindy Lee - The Last Train's Come and Gone
19) James Blake - f.o.r.e.v.e.r.
20) Beyoncé, James Blake - Forward
21) Yves Tumor - Limerence
22) Julee Cruise - I Float Alone
23) Emma Russack - What is Love?
24) Grouper - I'm Clean Now
25) Sea Oleena - Portugal (A Lift)
26) Jason Kolàr - Erratic Texting Behavior
27)Maria Teresa Luciano - The Port
28) Cucina Powers - Demetra
29) Yo La Tengo - Green Arrow
30) Jhené Aiko - Trigger Protection Mantra
31) Bing & Ruth - As Much as Possible