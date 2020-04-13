Bedside Radio
This Monday we are starting off slooooow with a little jazz just as if the Jazz Cat were still broadcasting her sweet tunes before Bedside Radio.  I hope you can get cozy and enjoy!

1) Sidney Bechet - Si tu vois mère - Slow

2) Nat King Cole Trio - Lost April

3) Bill Evans Trio - Jade Visions - Live (take 1)

4) Greg Foat - The Dreaming Jewels

5) Kona Triangle - Astorias Ascent - Mixed

6) Chromatics - Blue Moon

7) Jon Brion - Spotless Mind - Score

8) Rodrigo Amarante - Tuyo [Extended Version]

9) Los Tres Caballeros - El Teléfono

10) Estela Magnone - Siestas de Mar de Fondo 

11) Lamp - 密やかに

12) Lamp - 恋人へ

13) Kurt Vile - Losing Momentum (For Jim Jarmusch)

14) Matt Elliott - Farewell to All we Know

15) Leonard Cohen - Bird on the Wire 

16) Norma Tanega - No Stranger Am I 

17) Linda Perhacs - I'm a Harmony

18) Cindy Lee - The Last Train's Come and Gone

19) James Blake - f.o.r.e.v.e.r.

20) Beyoncé, James Blake - Forward

21) Yves Tumor - Limerence

22) Julee Cruise - I Float Alone

23) Emma Russack - What is Love?

24) Grouper - I'm Clean Now

25) Sea Oleena - Portugal (A Lift)

26) Jason Kolàr - Erratic Texting Behavior

27)Maria Teresa Luciano - The Port

28) Cucina Powers - Demetra

29) Yo La Tengo - Green Arrow

30) Jhené Aiko - Trigger Protection Mantra

31) Bing & Ruth - As Much as Possible

