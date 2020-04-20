bedside radio
Graphic by Nick Hobbs

In this time of heavy news, let's float.

1) Cocteau Twins - Essence

2) Kona Triangle - Astorias Ascent

3) E Ruscha V - The Hostess

4) Irau - Pommier

5) Deux Filles - Our English Friends

6) Andre Tschaskowski - Moonset 2

7) Pablo's Eye - Le Larmes Du Tigre

8) Tarun Bhattacharya - Golden Moonrise

9) Les Halles - Thresholds

10) Leo Svirsky - Trembling Instants

11) Tortoise - Four-Day Interval

12) Pablo Color - La Calle Roja (Chee Shimizu Remix)

13) Julie Byrne - Interlude

14) Meitei - Seto

15) Green-House - Soft Meadow

16) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Sun Forest 

17) Salami Rose Joe Louis - Suddenly

18) Colleen - One warm spark

19) Hector Zazou - Des Cocotiers

20) Mary Lattimore - It Feels Like Floating

21) Suzanne Doucet, Tajalli - Starglider

22) Scott Gilmore - Europe

23) Porcelain Raft - Despite Everything

24) Bitchin Bajas - Planète T

25) This Mortal Coil - Barramundi (Remastered)

26) Oneohtrix Point Never - Blue Drive

Suggested meditation (nice visualization of your higher self) https://youtu.be/yg3CJ7Zb55o

