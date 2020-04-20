In this time of heavy news, let's float.
1) Cocteau Twins - Essence
2) Kona Triangle - Astorias Ascent
3) E Ruscha V - The Hostess
4) Irau - Pommier
5) Deux Filles - Our English Friends
6) Andre Tschaskowski - Moonset 2
7) Pablo's Eye - Le Larmes Du Tigre
8) Tarun Bhattacharya - Golden Moonrise
9) Les Halles - Thresholds
10) Leo Svirsky - Trembling Instants
11) Tortoise - Four-Day Interval
12) Pablo Color - La Calle Roja (Chee Shimizu Remix)
13) Julie Byrne - Interlude
14) Meitei - Seto
15) Green-House - Soft Meadow
16) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Sun Forest
17) Salami Rose Joe Louis - Suddenly
18) Colleen - One warm spark
19) Hector Zazou - Des Cocotiers
20) Mary Lattimore - It Feels Like Floating
21) Suzanne Doucet, Tajalli - Starglider
22) Scott Gilmore - Europe
23) Porcelain Raft - Despite Everything
24) Bitchin Bajas - Planète T
25) This Mortal Coil - Barramundi (Remastered)
26) Oneohtrix Point Never - Blue Drive
Suggested meditation (nice visualization of your higher self) https://youtu.be/yg3CJ7Zb55o