This first playlist of Bedside Radio under Big Snooze is meant to soothe with a wide array of music from different genres, all with the same sleepy vibe. 

1) We're Open Tonight - Wings

2) I'd Do It For Your Love - Paul Simon

3) Only She Knows - Loving

4) Sunday Afternoon - Blossom Dearie

5) L'etang - Stacey Kent

6) These Days - Nico 

7) Tezeta (Nostalgia) - Mulatu Astatke 

8) Girl from the North Country - Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash

9) Had I Known You Better Then - Hall & Oates

10) Motion Pictures (For Carrie) - Neil Young

11) I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison 

12) Little Bit of Rain - Fred Neil 

13) Lotus Blossom - Michael Franks

14) Poxa - Cortex

15) Nobody Other - Kadhja Bonet

16) Benny Knows - Jerry Paper 

17) Is It Any Wonder? - Durand Jones & The Indications

18) Key to Love (Is Understanding) - Majestics

19) Friday Morning - Khruangbin 

20) Oh Honey - Delegation 

21) Pains - Silk Rhodes 

22) Fade Into You - Mazzy Star

23) Heat - HOMESHAKE

24) Baby - Donnie & Joe Emerson 

25) Hold On - John Lennon

26) I Found A Reason - The Velvet Underground 

27) Blues Run The Game - Jackson C. Frank 

28) Love Songs - Margo Guryan 

29) Ojos Del Sol - Y La Bama 

30) 5 a.m. - The Millennium 

31) Yemeni Jade - Allah-Las 

32) Avril 14th - Aphex Twin

