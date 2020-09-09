This first playlist of Bedside Radio under Big Snooze is meant to soothe with a wide array of music from different genres, all with the same sleepy vibe.
1) We're Open Tonight - Wings
2) I'd Do It For Your Love - Paul Simon
3) Only She Knows - Loving
4) Sunday Afternoon - Blossom Dearie
5) L'etang - Stacey Kent
6) These Days - Nico
7) Tezeta (Nostalgia) - Mulatu Astatke
8) Girl from the North Country - Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash
9) Had I Known You Better Then - Hall & Oates
10) Motion Pictures (For Carrie) - Neil Young
11) I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison
12) Little Bit of Rain - Fred Neil
13) Lotus Blossom - Michael Franks
14) Poxa - Cortex
15) Nobody Other - Kadhja Bonet
16) Benny Knows - Jerry Paper
17) Is It Any Wonder? - Durand Jones & The Indications
18) Key to Love (Is Understanding) - Majestics
19) Friday Morning - Khruangbin
20) Oh Honey - Delegation
21) Pains - Silk Rhodes
22) Fade Into You - Mazzy Star
23) Heat - HOMESHAKE
24) Baby - Donnie & Joe Emerson
25) Hold On - John Lennon
26) I Found A Reason - The Velvet Underground
27) Blues Run The Game - Jackson C. Frank
28) Love Songs - Margo Guryan
29) Ojos Del Sol - Y La Bama
30) 5 a.m. - The Millennium
31) Yemeni Jade - Allah-Las
32) Avril 14th - Aphex Twin