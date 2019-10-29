Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.