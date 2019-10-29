Bedside Radio

1) Sufjan Stevens - Fourth of July

2) Modest Mouse - Sleepwalking (Couples Only Dance Prom Night)

3) Rodrigo Amarante - Tardei 

4) Sam Cohen - The House of the Rising Sun

5) Los Indios Tabajaras - Star Dust

6) Vashti Bunyan - I'd Like to Walk Around in Your Mind

7) Keaton Henson - Charon

8) Fleet Foxes - If You Need to, Keep Time on Me

9) Nai Palm - Homebody

10) Hiroshi Yoshimura - Blink

11) F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm - Day One One

12) John Maus - Hey Moon

13) Julia Jacklin - Don't Know How to Keep Loving You

14) Yesway - Let Go

15) Bon Iver - Wash.

16) Federico Durand - Mirador en la montaña

17) Ana Roxanne - Immortality

18) Thom Yorke - Unmade

19) Grouper - I'm Clean Now

20) King Krule - Out Getting Ribs

21) Visible Cloaks - Vocal Study

22) Spiritualized - Broken Heart

23) Beach House - Saturn Song

24) Felicia Atkinson - ME

25) Animal Collective - De Soto De Son

26) Juliana Barwick

27) Nina Keith - in the woods we both saw it, weren't dreaming

28) Timo Lassy & Teppo Makynen - Fallow

