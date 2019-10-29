1) Sufjan Stevens - Fourth of July
2) Modest Mouse - Sleepwalking (Couples Only Dance Prom Night)
3) Rodrigo Amarante - Tardei
4) Sam Cohen - The House of the Rising Sun
5) Los Indios Tabajaras - Star Dust
6) Vashti Bunyan - I'd Like to Walk Around in Your Mind
7) Keaton Henson - Charon
8) Fleet Foxes - If You Need to, Keep Time on Me
9) Nai Palm - Homebody
10) Hiroshi Yoshimura - Blink
11) F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm - Day One One
12) John Maus - Hey Moon
13) Julia Jacklin - Don't Know How to Keep Loving You
14) Yesway - Let Go
15) Bon Iver - Wash.
16) Federico Durand - Mirador en la montaña
17) Ana Roxanne - Immortality
18) Thom Yorke - Unmade
19) Grouper - I'm Clean Now
20) King Krule - Out Getting Ribs
21) Visible Cloaks - Vocal Study
22) Spiritualized - Broken Heart
23) Beach House - Saturn Song
24) Felicia Atkinson - ME
25) Animal Collective - De Soto De Son
26) Juliana Barwick
27) Nina Keith - in the woods we both saw it, weren't dreaming
28) Timo Lassy & Teppo Makynen - Fallow