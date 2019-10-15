1) James Blake - Wilhelm Scream
2) Mountain Man - Honey Bee
3) Sharon Van Etten - The End of the World
4) Jessica Pratt - This Time Around
5) Foxes in Fiction - Ontario Gothic
6) Foxygen - Coulda Been My Love
7) Beach Fossils - Sleep Apnea
8) Y La Bamba - Isla De Hierva Buena
9) Feist - The Limit To Your Love
10) G.S. Schray - District Lizards
11) Grouper - Come Softly
12) Department of Eagles - Too Little Too Late
13) King Krule - Baby Blue
14) Ruby Haunt - Jeune
15) Petit Biscuit - You
16) Bon Iver - 22 (Over S∞∞N)
17) Connan Mockasin - Momos
18) Brittany Howard - Short and Sweet
19) Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes - BOA
20) Blooming - Kids Only
21) Beach House - Holy Dances
22) Native Flute Symphony - John Two-Hawkes
23) Molly Nillson - Hey moon!
24) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Into My Arms
25) Helado Negro - Pais Nublado
26) Muzio Clementi - Sonata, Op. 34, No. 2
27) Los Indios Tabajaras - Jungle Dream
28) Mary Lattimore - Never Saw Him Again