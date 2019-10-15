Bedside Radio

1) James Blake - Wilhelm Scream

2) Mountain Man - Honey Bee

3) Sharon Van Etten - The End of the World

4) Jessica Pratt - This Time Around

5) Foxes in Fiction - Ontario Gothic

6) Foxygen - Coulda Been My Love 

7) Beach Fossils - Sleep Apnea

8) Y La Bamba - Isla De Hierva Buena

9) Feist - The Limit To Your Love

10) G.S. Schray - District Lizards

11) Grouper - Come Softly

12) Department of Eagles - Too Little Too Late

13) King Krule - Baby Blue

14) Ruby Haunt - Jeune

15) Petit Biscuit - You

16) Bon Iver - 22 (Over S∞∞N)

17) Connan Mockasin - Momos

18) Brittany Howard - Short and Sweet

19) Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes - BOA

20) Blooming - Kids Only

21) Beach House - Holy Dances

22) Native Flute Symphony - John Two-Hawkes

23) Molly Nillson - Hey moon!

24) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Into My Arms

25) Helado Negro - Pais Nublado

26) Muzio Clementi - Sonata, Op. 34, No. 2

27) Los Indios Tabajaras - Jungle Dream

28) Mary Lattimore - Never Saw Him Again

