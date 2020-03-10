Bedside Radio 3/9/20

Bedside Radio, fundraiser edition! Call 225-578-5578 or donate online at klsuradio.fm any time our fundraiser week March 9-15.
1) Louis Armstrong - When It's Sleepy Time Down South
2) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - O Children
3) Angel Olsen - Some Things Cosmic
4) Colleen - The Stars vs. Creatures
5) Rodrigo Amarante - The Ribbon
6) Shida Shahabi - Pretty in Plums
7) Weyes Blood - Picture Me Better
8) Y La Bamba - Ojos del Sol
9) Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus
10) Andrei Krylov - Dream of an Island in the Moon of Jupiter
11) Sofie Winterson & Waterlelyck & Raymond Scott - Portofino
12) Yo La Tengo - Big Day Coming
13) Jacob Collier - In the Real Early Morning
14) Alice Coltrane - Atomic Peace
15) Green-House - Soft Meadow
16) Angelo de Augustine - Haze
17) Stan Getz & João Gilberto - The Girl from Ipanema
18) Nina Simone - I'll Look Around
19) David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure
20) Kamasi Washington - Clair De Lune
21) Sofie Birch - Look