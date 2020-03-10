You are the owner of this article.
Bedside Radio 3/9/20

Bedside Radio

Graphic by Nick Hobbs

Bedside Radio, fundraiser edition! Call 225-578-5578 or donate online at klsuradio.fm any time our fundraiser week March 9-15. 

1) Louis Armstrong - When It's Sleepy Time Down South

2) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - O Children

3) Angel Olsen - Some Things Cosmic

4) Colleen - The Stars vs. Creatures

5) Rodrigo Amarante - The Ribbon

6) Shida Shahabi - Pretty in Plums

7) Weyes Blood - Picture Me Better

8) Y La Bamba - Ojos del Sol

9) Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus

10) Andrei Krylov - Dream of an Island in the Moon of Jupiter

11) Sofie Winterson & Waterlelyck & Raymond Scott - Portofino

12) Yo La Tengo - Big Day Coming

13) Jacob Collier - In the Real Early Morning

14) Alice Coltrane - Atomic Peace

15) Green-House - Soft Meadow

16) Angelo de Augustine - Haze

17) Stan Getz & João Gilberto - The Girl from Ipanema

18) Nina Simone - I'll Look Around

19) David Bowie - Brilliant Adventure

20) Kamasi Washington - Clair De Lune

21) Sofie Birch - Look

Fundraiser Donors

The staff at KLSU would like to thank the following local businesses for contributing and helping out with the 2020 fundraiser. We couldn't do it without them!

  • Mid Tap
  • Frutta Bowls
  • Our Mom's
  • Jason's Deli
  • Elsie's Plate and Pie
  • Pluckers
  • BLDG5
  • Louie's

Baton Rouge, LA

Right Now
66°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 91%
  • Feels Like: 66°
  • Heat Index: 66°
  • Wind: 2 mph
  • Wind Chill: 66°
  • UV Index: 3 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 07:19:44 AM
  • Sunset: 07:10 PM
  • Dew Point: 63°
  • Visibility: 8 mi

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING AFFECTING EAST BATON
ROUGE...POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES

MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE AND
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES

MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DONALDSONVILLE AFFECTING ASCENSION PARISH

MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RESERVE AFFECTING ST. CHARLES...ST. JAMES AND
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISHES

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FORECAST CRESTS ARE BASED UPON RAINFALL THAT HAS OCCURRED ALONG WITH
ANTICIPATED RAIN FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECASTS
WILL BE MADE IF ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURS.

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, TWO FEET OF
RUSHING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES INCLUDING PICKUPS.  TURN
AROUND AND DON'T DROWN!

A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED LATER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO, LOCAL TV AND RADIO STATIONS...OR YOUR CABLE PROVIDER, FOR THE
LATEST INFORMATION. THE LATEST GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION CAN
ALSO BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV.

&&

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY MARCH 28.
* AT  6:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 41.7 FEET.
* MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 35.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
SATURDAY MARCH 28.
* IMPACT...AT 40.0 FEET...THE GROUNDS OF THE OLDER PART OF LOUISIANA
STATE UNIVERSITY'S CAMPUS BECOME SOGGY. THIS INCLUDES THE AREA
AROUND THE VETERINARY MEDICINE BUILDING, THE VETERINARY MEDICINE
ANNEX, THE STADIUM AND BALL FIELDS. THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE AND THE
MAIN LSU CAMPUS ARE PROTECTED BY LEVEES AT THIS LEVEL.
* IMPACT...AT 38.0 FEET...RIVER TRAFFIC AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY ON THE
RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES WILL BE GREATLY AFFECTED. NAVIGATIONAL
SAFETY REGULATIONS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.
* IMPACT...AT 36.0 FEET...RIVER TRAFFIC AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY ON THE
RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES WILL BE GREATLY AFFECTED. NAVIGATIONAL
SAFETY REGULATIONS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.
* IMPACT...AT 35.0 FEET...RIVER ISLANDS FROM RED RIVER LANDING
DOWNSTREAM TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED.

&&

Day
Temp
Tue
62°
78°
Tue
78°/62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Chance of Rain: 60%

Sunrise: 07:19:44 AM

Sunset: 07:10 PM

Humidity: 76%

Wind: SSW @ 8mph

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wed
63°
78°
Wed
78°/63°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Chance of Rain: 20%

Sunrise: 07:18:34 AM

Sunset: 07:10:39 PM

Humidity: 75%

Wind: SW @ 10mph

UV Index: 7 High

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thu
64°
81°
Thu
81°/64°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of Rain: 20%

Sunrise: 07:17:22 AM

Sunset: 07:11:18 PM

Humidity: 72%

Wind: SSW @ 13mph

UV Index: 7 High

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Fri
65°
82°
Fri
82°/65°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of Rain: 40%

Sunrise: 07:16:11 AM

Sunset: 07:11:57 PM

Humidity: 69%

Wind: S @ 7mph

UV Index: 6 High

Friday Night

Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sat
65°
83°
Sat
83°/65°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of Rain: 20%

Sunrise: 07:14:59 AM

Sunset: 07:12:36 PM

Humidity: 70%

Wind: SSE @ 8mph

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Saturday Night

Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sun
66°
83°
Sun
83°/66°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of Rain: 20%

Sunrise: 07:13:47 AM

Sunset: 07:13:14 PM

Humidity: 72%

Wind: SE @ 5mph

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Sunday Night

Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Mon
67°
81°
Mon
81°/67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of Rain: 30%

Sunrise: 07:12:35 AM

Sunset: 07:13:52 PM

Humidity: 75%

Wind: SE @ 10mph

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Monday Night

Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

