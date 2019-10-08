1) Spiritualized - Ladies and Gentlemen We are Floating in Space
2) Grizzly Bear - Foreground
3) (Sandy) Alex G - Waiting for You (Bonus Track)
4) Cigarettes After Sex - Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby
5) Beach House - D.A.R.L.I.N.G.
6) Silvio Rodriguez - Quien Fuera
7) Whatever, Dad - Death of the Phone Call
8) Connie Converse - I Have Considered the Lilies
9) Chet Baker - It's Always You
10) King Crimson - I Talk to the Wind
11) Angel Olsen - Endgame
12) Sufjan Stevens - To Be Alone with You
13) Yo La Tengo - I'll Be Around
14) José González - Suggestions
15) Susanne Sundfør - Trust Me
16) Toro y Moi - Balance (feat. Washed Out)
17) Colleen - Separating
18) Oneohtrix Point Never - The Pure and The Damned
19) Ella Fitzgerald - The Nearness of You
20) Bill Evans Trio - Like Someone in Love
21) Slowdive - Rutti
22) Car Seat Headrest - Some Strange Angel
23) Harold Budd - Let Us Go Into the House of the Lord/ Butterfly Sunday
24) Brian Eno - The Chill Air
25) Stars of the Lid - Another Ballad for Heavy Lids