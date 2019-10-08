Bedside Radio

1) Spiritualized - Ladies and Gentlemen We are Floating in Space

2) Grizzly Bear - Foreground

3) (Sandy) Alex G - Waiting for You (Bonus Track)

4) Cigarettes After Sex - Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby

5) Beach House - D.A.R.L.I.N.G.

6) Silvio Rodriguez - Quien Fuera

7) Whatever, Dad - Death of the Phone Call

8) Connie Converse - I Have Considered the Lilies

9) Chet Baker - It's Always You

10) King Crimson - I Talk to the Wind

11) Angel Olsen - Endgame

12) Sufjan Stevens - To Be Alone with You

13) Yo La Tengo - I'll Be Around

14) José González - Suggestions

15) Susanne Sundfør - Trust Me

16) Toro y Moi - Balance (feat. Washed Out)

17) Colleen - Separating 

18) Oneohtrix Point Never - The Pure and The Damned

19) Ella Fitzgerald - The Nearness of You

20) Bill Evans Trio - Like Someone in Love

21) Slowdive - Rutti

22) Car Seat Headrest - Some Strange Angel

23) Harold Budd - Let Us Go Into the House of the Lord/ Butterfly Sunday

24) Brian Eno - The Chill Air 

25) Stars of the Lid - Another Ballad for Heavy Lids

