bsr

1) Johnny Tillotson - Dreamy Eyes

2) Sam Wilkes, Sam Gendel - Welcome

3) Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm

4) Linda Perhacs - Dolphin

5) Devendra Banhart ft. Vashti Bunyan - Will I See You Tonight?

6) Andres Segovia - Granada

7) Broadcast - Valerie

8) Björk ft. serpentwithfeet - Blissing Me

9) Moondog - Fujiyama 2 

10) Hikaru Hayashi - L'Ile neu

11) Maurice Ravel - Introduction et Allegro pour Harpe avec accompagnement

12) Beach House - Saltwater 

13) Slowdive - I Saw the Sun

14) low - violence

15) Julia Holter - Boy in the Moon

16) Grouper - Headache 

17) Blossom Dearie - Now at Last

18) Alexandra Stréliski - Changing Winds

19) Angelo de Augustine - Tomb

20) Y la Bamba - Follow Your Feet

21) Il Guardiano del Faro - Lady Moon

22) Kate Bush - And Dream of Sheeo

23) Marisa Monte - Nu Com a Minha Música 

24) Hiroshi Yoshimura - Wetland

25) Blue Chemise - Melody

26) Lutto Lento - Strangest Dream About U 

27) SHIHO - Energy Flow

28) Cocteau Twins - Why Do You Love Me

29) Oneohtrix Point Never - Lovergirls Precinct

