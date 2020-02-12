1) Johnny Tillotson - Dreamy Eyes
2) Sam Wilkes, Sam Gendel - Welcome
3) Cocteau Twins - Lazy Calm
4) Linda Perhacs - Dolphin
5) Devendra Banhart ft. Vashti Bunyan - Will I See You Tonight?
6) Andres Segovia - Granada
7) Broadcast - Valerie
8) Björk ft. serpentwithfeet - Blissing Me
9) Moondog - Fujiyama 2
10) Hikaru Hayashi - L'Ile neu
11) Maurice Ravel - Introduction et Allegro pour Harpe avec accompagnement
12) Beach House - Saltwater
13) Slowdive - I Saw the Sun
14) low - violence
15) Julia Holter - Boy in the Moon
16) Grouper - Headache
17) Blossom Dearie - Now at Last
18) Alexandra Stréliski - Changing Winds
19) Angelo de Augustine - Tomb
20) Y la Bamba - Follow Your Feet
21) Il Guardiano del Faro - Lady Moon
22) Kate Bush - And Dream of Sheeo
23) Marisa Monte - Nu Com a Minha Música
24) Hiroshi Yoshimura - Wetland
25) Blue Chemise - Melody
26) Lutto Lento - Strangest Dream About U
27) SHIHO - Energy Flow
28) Cocteau Twins - Why Do You Love Me
29) Oneohtrix Point Never - Lovergirls Precinct