Bedside Radio Graphic

Gillian Welch, Allison Krause, Emmylou Harris - Didn’t Leave Nobody but the Baby

Nina Simone - Stars (live at Montreux)

Jessica Pratt - Opening Night 

Beach House - PPP

Weyes Blood - Movies

Robert Fripp - Evensong Coda: Tallinn

Jessica Pratt - Night Faces 

Michael Kiwanuka - Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Santo & Johnny - Lazy Day

Natalia Lafourcade - Azul como un cielo (feat. Rodrigo Amarante)

The National - Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Loving - Bowlly Goes Dancing Drunk into the Future

Joanna Newsom - This Side of the Blue

Björk - Saint

Los Indios Tabajaras - Maria Elena

Mort Garson - Ode to an African Violet

Mort Garson - Concerto for Philodendron & Pothos 

Úlfur - Molasses

Bobby Hutcherson - Bouquet 

Frank Ocean - Bouquet

Milo - Note to Mrs.

Ricky Eat Acid - Inside Your House; It Will Swallow Us Too

Master Wilburn Burchette - Fire Spell

Sarah Louise - Nighttime Birds and Morning Stars

Avey Tare - Abyss Song

Aix Em Klemm - The Girl with the Flesh Colored Crayon 

 

