1) The Beatles - I'm So Tired
2) Yazoo - Winter Kills
3) King Krule - (Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On
4) Blithe Field - Secret Soda Machine
5) Radiohead - Treefingers
6) Radiohead - How to Disappear Completely
7) Sha La Das - Open My Eyes
8) Harry Belafonte & Miriam Makeba - My Angel (Malaika)
9) Roland Kirk - I Loves You, Porgy
10) Spiritualized - Lay it Down Slow
11) The National - Light Years
12) Indira Valey - Paso
13) Rachel Grimes - Earthly Heaven
14) Brambles - In the Androgynous Dark
15) Aphex Twin - #3
16) Thom Yorke & Flea - Daily Battles
17) The Microphones - Sweetheart Sleep Tight
18) Angelo de Augustine - Carcassonne
19) Marisa Monte - Carinhoso
20) Ben Lukas Boysen - Sleepers Beat Theme
21) Philip Glass - Mad Rush
22) Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising
23) Gregg Kowalsky - Coral Gables
24) Philip Glass - Etude No 5