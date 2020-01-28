Bedside Radio

1) The Beatles - I'm So Tired

2) Yazoo - Winter Kills

3) King Krule - (Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On

4) Blithe Field - Secret Soda Machine

5) Radiohead - Treefingers

6) Radiohead - How to Disappear Completely

7) Sha La Das - Open My Eyes

8) Harry Belafonte & Miriam Makeba - My Angel (Malaika)

9) Roland Kirk - I Loves You, Porgy

10) Spiritualized - Lay it Down Slow

11) The National - Light Years

12) Indira Valey - Paso

13) Rachel Grimes - Earthly Heaven

14) Brambles - In the Androgynous Dark

15) Aphex Twin - #3

16) Thom Yorke & Flea - Daily Battles

17) The Microphones - Sweetheart Sleep Tight

18) Angelo de Augustine - Carcassonne

19) Marisa Monte - Carinhoso

20) Ben Lukas Boysen - Sleepers Beat Theme

21) Philip Glass - Mad Rush

22) Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising

23) Gregg Kowalsky - Coral Gables

24) Philip Glass - Etude No 5

