Bedside Radio

Art by Nick Hobbs

Welcome back to the first bedside radio of 2020! Tonight we will be drifting into sleepytown with music from international artists...get cozy and enjoy.

1) Rodrigo Escoba - Moonlight Sonata

2) The Kinks - I Go to Sleep

3) The Chemical Brothers - Asleep from Day

4) Flavien Berger - Pamplemousse

5) Les Rallizes Denudes - White Awakening

6) Air - Le soleil est pres de moi

7) Carla Bruni - Quelqu'Un M'A Dit

8) Joan Armatrading - Willow

9) Haruomi Hosono - Boku wa chotto

10) Martyn Heyne - Fårö

11) Michael Kiwanuka - Solid Ground

12) Jorge Cafrune - Mis noches sin tí

13) Rosalía - I See a Darkness

14) Rosalía - Que Se Muere Que Se Muere

15) Cluster & Eno - Ho Renomo

16) Nakhane - You Will Not Die

17) Jenny Hval and Félicia Atkinson - Thumbsucker

18) Sigur Rós  - All Alright

19) Colleen - Geometría del Universo

20) UNKNOWN ME - traffic (Taipei)

21) Takashi Kokubo - 匠 （たくみ） (Takumi/Artisan)

22) Chiemi Eri - Tabaru-Zaka

23) Félicia Atkinson - Moderato Cantabile

24) Jan Garbarek - Rites

Load comments