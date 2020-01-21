Welcome back to the first bedside radio of 2020! Tonight we will be drifting into sleepytown with music from international artists...get cozy and enjoy.
1) Rodrigo Escoba - Moonlight Sonata
2) The Kinks - I Go to Sleep
3) The Chemical Brothers - Asleep from Day
4) Flavien Berger - Pamplemousse
5) Les Rallizes Denudes - White Awakening
6) Air - Le soleil est pres de moi
7) Carla Bruni - Quelqu'Un M'A Dit
8) Joan Armatrading - Willow
9) Haruomi Hosono - Boku wa chotto
10) Martyn Heyne - Fårö
11) Michael Kiwanuka - Solid Ground
12) Jorge Cafrune - Mis noches sin tí
13) Rosalía - I See a Darkness
14) Rosalía - Que Se Muere Que Se Muere
15) Cluster & Eno - Ho Renomo
16) Nakhane - You Will Not Die
17) Jenny Hval and Félicia Atkinson - Thumbsucker
18) Sigur Rós - All Alright
19) Colleen - Geometría del Universo
20) UNKNOWN ME - traffic (Taipei)
21) Takashi Kokubo - 匠 （たくみ） (Takumi/Artisan)
22) Chiemi Eri - Tabaru-Zaka
23) Félicia Atkinson - Moderato Cantabile
24) Jan Garbarek - Rites