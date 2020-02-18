Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE... POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE AND WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DONALDSONVILLE AFFECTING ASCENSION PARISH MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RESERVE AFFECTING ST. CHARLES...ST. JAMES AND ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISHES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FORECAST CRESTS ARE BASED UPON RAINFALL THAT HAS OCCURRED ALONG WITH ANTICIPATED RAIN FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECASTS WILL BE MADE IF ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURS. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES INCLUDING PICKUPS. TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN! A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED LATER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, LOCAL TV AND RADIO STATIONS...OR YOUR CABLE PROVIDER, FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION. THE LATEST GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.2 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 35.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 40.5 FEET BY MONDAY MARCH 02. * IMPACT...AT 40.0 FEET...THE GROUNDS OF THE OLDER PART OF LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY'S CAMPUS BECOME SOGGY. THIS INCLUDES THE AREA AROUND THE VETERINARY MEDICINE BUILDING, THE VETERINARY MEDICINE ANNEX, THE STADIUM AND BALL FIELDS. THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE AND THE MAIN LSU CAMPUS ARE PROTECTED BY LEVEES AT THIS LEVEL. * IMPACT...AT 38.0 FEET...RIVER TRAFFIC AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY ON THE RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES WILL BE GREATLY AFFECTED. NAVIGATIONAL SAFETY REGULATIONS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. &&