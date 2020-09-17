This Bedside Radio mix has music ranging from 60s soul to modern hiphop but it'll all put you to sleep.
1) Theme for Alessandro - Drugdealer
2) Sunrise - The Peppermint Trolley Company
3) Not From You - The New Wave
4) Didn't Wanna Have To Do It - Roger Nichols & The Small Circle of Friends
5) Candy Says - The Velvet Underground
6) Mushroom Clouds - Love
7) Buzzin' Fly - Tim Buckley
8) A Prayer - Curtis Mayfield
9) Liquid Sunshine - John Cameron
10) Morning Sunrise - Weldon Irvine
11) Summer In The City - Quincy Jones
12) Didn't I - Darondo
13) It's Changed - Dr. Lonnie Smith
14) Summer Nights - Lonnie Liston Smith
15) Footsteps In The Dark - The Isley Brothers
16) Cherish The Day - Sade
17) Barely New - Silk Rhodes
18) Doubt - Charlotte Day Wilson
19) Cruisin' to the Park - Durand Jones and The Indications
20) I Want You - Joyce Wrice
21) Give It To Me - Homeshake
22) This Love - Booby Oroza
23) Lovin' You - Minnie Riperton
24) Dreamflower - Tarika Blue
25) Picture Me Better - Weyes Blood
26) Work This Time - King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard
27) Come Live With Me - Dorothy Ashby