This Bedside Radio mix has music ranging from 60s soul to modern hiphop but it'll all put you to sleep. 

1) Theme for Alessandro - Drugdealer

2) Sunrise - The Peppermint Trolley Company

3) Not From You - The New Wave

4) Didn't Wanna Have To Do It - Roger Nichols & The Small Circle of Friends

5) Candy Says - The Velvet Underground 

6) Mushroom Clouds - Love

7) Buzzin' Fly - Tim Buckley 

8) A Prayer - Curtis Mayfield 

9) Liquid Sunshine - John Cameron

10) Morning Sunrise - Weldon Irvine

11) Summer In The City - Quincy Jones

12) Didn't I - Darondo 

13) It's Changed - Dr. Lonnie Smith 

14) Summer Nights - Lonnie Liston Smith 

15) Footsteps In The Dark - The Isley Brothers 

16) Cherish The Day - Sade

17) Barely New - Silk Rhodes

18) Doubt - Charlotte Day Wilson

19) Cruisin' to the Park - Durand Jones and The Indications

20) I Want You - Joyce Wrice

21) Give It To Me - Homeshake 

22) This Love - Booby Oroza 

23) Lovin' You - Minnie Riperton 

24) Dreamflower - Tarika Blue 

25) Picture Me Better - Weyes Blood 

26) Work This Time - King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard

27) Come Live With Me - Dorothy Ashby 

