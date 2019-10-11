A lineup of Broadway standards that still hold up after all these years - 10/3/19 Playlist (Hour 1)
1) Preludium/The Sound of Music - The Sound of Music Ensemble/Mary Martin
2) People - Barbra Streisand
3) Matchmaker - Julia Migenes
4) Don't Cry For Me Argentina - Madonna
5) N.Y.C. - Andrea McArdle, Annie Enseble, Laurie Beechman, Peter Howard, Reid Shelton, Sandy Faison
6) Till There Was You - Barbara Cook
7) No One Is Alone - Kim Crosby, Chip Zien, Ben Wright, Danielle Ferland
8) Send in the Clowns - Glynis John
9) Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' - Gordon Macrae, Darcy M. Proper
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/67WlZfCY8W0bMOvhA8lvkl?si=FTyKwSR3Q1mADvdZBgVLig