Classical Corner 3/14/20

Fundraiser week was upon us and I turned to my biggest classical inspirations for my passion. These pieces were all essential to the making of this show and there's no better week than fundraiser week to pay homage.

Thanks to all the donors that helped Classical Corner reach it's goal. 

Serenade for string in E major, Antonin Dvorak

String quartet no 15 in D minor, movement 3, Wolfgang Mozart

String trio no 3 op. 9, movement 4, Beethoven

Valse Sentimentale no 6 op. 51, Tchaikovsky, London Festival Orchestra

Clair de Lune, Debussy

Death and the Maiden, movement 4, Schubert, Borromeo Quartet

String Quartet no 3, Movement 3, Shostakovich, David Oistrakh Quartet

Symphony no 4, Movement 3, Brahms, London Symphony Orchestra

Piano Quintet in F Minor, movement 1, Cesar Franck, Camerata Pacifica

Violin Concerto, movement 3, Bruch, Sarah Chang

Symphony no 5, Adagietto, Mahler

Apres un Reve, Faure

Deux Arabesques, Debussy

Symphony no 4, movement 4, Tchaikovsky

Symphony no 9, movement 4, Dvorak, Gustavo Dudamel

Danzon no 2, Arturo Marquez

Symphony no 2, movement 4, Sibelius, Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra

Fundraiser Donors

The staff at KLSU would like to thank the following local businesses for contributing and helping out with the 2020 fundraiser. We couldn't do it without them!

  • Mid Tap
  • Frutta Bowls
  • Our Mom's
  • Jason's Deli
  • Elsie's Plate and Pie
  • Pluckers
  • BLDG5
  • Louie's

