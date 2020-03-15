Classical Corner 3/14/20

Fundraiser week was upon us and I turned to my biggest classical inspirations for my passion. These pieces were all essential to the making of this show and there's no better week than fundraiser week to pay homage.
Thanks to all the donors that helped Classical Corner reach it's goal.
Serenade for string in E major, Antonin Dvorak
String quartet no 15 in D minor, movement 3, Wolfgang Mozart
String trio no 3 op. 9, movement 4, Beethoven
Valse Sentimentale no 6 op. 51, Tchaikovsky, London Festival Orchestra
Clair de Lune, Debussy
Death and the Maiden, movement 4, Schubert, Borromeo Quartet
String Quartet no 3, Movement 3, Shostakovich, David Oistrakh Quartet
Symphony no 4, Movement 3, Brahms, London Symphony Orchestra
Piano Quintet in F Minor, movement 1, Cesar Franck, Camerata Pacifica
Violin Concerto, movement 3, Bruch, Sarah Chang
Symphony no 5, Adagietto, Mahler
Apres un Reve, Faure
Deux Arabesques, Debussy
Symphony no 4, movement 4, Tchaikovsky
Symphony no 9, movement 4, Dvorak, Gustavo Dudamel
Danzon no 2, Arturo Marquez
Symphony no 2, movement 4, Sibelius, Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra