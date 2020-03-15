Classical Corner 3/14/20

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.