Hundreds of college radio stations join together every year in a nationwide movement to celebrate College Radio Day.
College Radio Day is an opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness of the medium.
Join KLSU in celebrating College Radio Day at Tin Roof Brewery October 1st from 5-10 p.m.
Alongside the vendors, brews and friends, four local artists will be performing at the event.
Safety precautions will be taken to ensure overall safety at the event, and all attendees should wear a mask at all times while participating in College Radio Day with KLSU.