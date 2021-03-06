Glenn Hughes- Sail Away (With Deep Purple)

The Yardbirds-Stroll On

Deep Purple- Lay Down, Stay Down

Iron Butterfly- Unconscious Power

Jefferson Airplane- Somebody to Love

The Rolling Stones- Emotional Rescue

Rush- Passage to Bangkok

Cheap Trick- Rebel Rebel

David Bowie, Mick Jagger- Dancing in the Street

Grand Funk Railroad- Got This Thing On The Move

Colosseum- The Kettle

Black Sabbath- Supernaut

The Rolling Stones- Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

The Who- Summertime Blues

The Mamas & The Papas- I Saw Her Again

Yes- Sweetness

Ronnie Wood- I Can Feel The Fire

Jefferson Airplane- Tobacco Road

The Animals- Outcast

The Flying Burrito Brothers- Just Can’t Be

Billy Joel- Zanzibar

The Beatles- Baby, You’re A Rich Man

Janis Joplin- Move Over

