Jimi Hendrix- All Along the Watchtower
AC/DC- For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
Alice Cooper- No More Mr. Nice Guy
Quiet Riot- Metal Health (Bang Your Head)
Rush- Freewill
Ted Nugent- Stranglehold
Molly Hatchet- Flirtin’ With Disaster
Montrose- Let’s Go
Cream- Crossroads
The Rolling Stones- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Van Halen- Eruption
Steely Dan- Reelin’ In The Years
The Beatles- While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Pink Floyd- Time
Prince- When Doves Cry
Led Zeppelin- Good Times Bad Times
Allman Brothers Band- Statesboro Blues
Lynyrd Skynyrd- Free Bird