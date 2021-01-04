ZZ Top- Nasy Dogs and Funky Kings
Chuck Berry- Johnny B. Goode
David Bowie- Rebel Rebel
The Police- Message In A Bottle
Fleetwood Mac- Go Your Own Way
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts- Crimson and Clover
Huey Lewis & The News- The Power of Love
George Harrison- What Is Life
Thin Lizzy- Dancing in the Moonlight (It’s Caught Me in It’s Spotlight)
Van Morrison- Moondance
The Kinks- Waterloo Sunset
Elton John- Honky Cat
The Who- Pinball Wizard
Billy Squier- My Kinda Lover
Eagles- Heartache Tonight
The Zombies- Care of Cell 44
Queen- Hammer To Fall
Fleetwood Mac- Oh Well (Pt.1)
Led Zeppelin- Black Dog
Bad Company- Can’t Get Enough
Electric Light Orchestra- Evil Woman
Dr. John- Right Place Wrong Time
Creedence Clearwater Revival- Green River