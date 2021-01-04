AC/DC- Baby, Please Don’t Go

Van Halen- You Really Got Me

Black Sabbath- Evil Woman

Quiet Riot- Cum On Feel The Noise

Rod Stewart- The First Cut is the Deepest

Joe Cocker- Come Together

The Rolling Stones- Time Is On My Side

Bruce Springsteen- Jersey Girl (Live)

Heart- What About Love

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts- Love Hurts

The Isley Brothers- Summer Breeze

Guns N’ Roses- Live And Let Die

Elton John- Pinball Wizard

Stevie Ray Vaughan- Little Wing

Janis Joplin- Me and Bobby McGee

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band- Blinded By The Light

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young- Woodstock

The Rolling Stones- Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

Joe Cocker- With A Little Help From My Friends

Santana- Black Magic Woman

 

Load comments