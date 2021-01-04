 

David Bowie- Changes

Queen- Love of My Life

Billy Joel- Vienna 

Paul McCartney- Maybe I’m Amazed

John Lennon- Mind Games

Bruce Springsteen- Because the Night (Live)

Elton John- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

The Beatles- Golden Slumbers 

Mötley Crüe- Home Sweet Home

The Rolling Stones- She’s A Rainbow

Golden Earring- The Grand Piano

Fleetwood Mac- Songbird

Elton John- Border Song

Journey- Faithfully

Foreigner- Cold As Ice

Stevie Wonder- Stay Gold

Derek & The Dominos- Layla

Billy Joel- Scenes from an Italian Restaurant 

Commodores- Easy 

Supertramp- Breakfast in America

Journey- Open Arms

The Zombies- This Will Be Our Year

The Beatles- Martha My Dear

Allman Brothers- Jessica

 

