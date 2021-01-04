Neil Young- Old Man

The Rolling Stones- It’s Only Rock n Roll 

AC/DC- Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution

The Clash- Rock the Casbah

Led Zeppelin- Rock and Roll

Steve Miller Band- Rock’n Me

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts- I Love Rock ‘N Roll

Bad Company- Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy

Billy Joel- It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

Elton John- Crocodile Rock

Neil Young- Rockin’ in the Free World

KISS- Rock and Roll All Nite

Blue Öyster Cult- Then Came the Last Days of May

Led Zeppelin- We’re Gonna Groove

The Rolling Stones- Moonlight Mile

George Harrison- Here Comes the Moon

Pink Floyd- Eclipse

The Beatles- Mr. Moonlight

King Harvest- Dancing in the Moonlight

Neil Young- Harvest Moon

Ozzy Osbourne- Bark at the Moon

AC/DC- What’s Next to the Moon

Grateful Dead- Mountains of the Moon

The Beatles- Across the Universe

Elton John- Bad Side of the Moon

 

Load comments