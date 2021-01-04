Neil Young- Old Man
The Rolling Stones- It’s Only Rock n Roll
AC/DC- Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
The Clash- Rock the Casbah
Led Zeppelin- Rock and Roll
Steve Miller Band- Rock’n Me
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts- I Love Rock ‘N Roll
Bad Company- Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy
Billy Joel- It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
Elton John- Crocodile Rock
Neil Young- Rockin’ in the Free World
KISS- Rock and Roll All Nite
Blue Öyster Cult- Then Came the Last Days of May
Led Zeppelin- We’re Gonna Groove
The Rolling Stones- Moonlight Mile
George Harrison- Here Comes the Moon
Pink Floyd- Eclipse
The Beatles- Mr. Moonlight
King Harvest- Dancing in the Moonlight
Neil Young- Harvest Moon
Ozzy Osbourne- Bark at the Moon
AC/DC- What’s Next to the Moon
Grateful Dead- Mountains of the Moon
The Beatles- Across the Universe
Elton John- Bad Side of the Moon