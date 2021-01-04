The Rolling Stones- No Expectations (Live at The Rock n Roll Circus)
The Beatles- Blackbird
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Learning to Fly (Live)
Alice Cooper- Salvation (Acoustic Unplugged)
Neil Young- Heart of Gold
The Kinks- Days (Acoustic Version)
Jimi Hendrix- Hear My Train A Comin’ (Acoustic)
Bruce Springsteen- The Promised Land (Live Acoustic on top of The National Mall)
The Rolling Stones- You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Live at The Rock n Roll Circus)
Yusuf/ Cat Stevens- The Wind
Led Zeppelin- Going to California
Crosby, Stills & Nash- Helplessly Hoping
Tom Petty- Wildflowers
Fleetwood Mac- Never Going Back Again
Bob Dylan- Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Kansas- Dust in the Wind
The Rolling Stones- Wild Horses
The Beatles- Rocky Raccoon
Paul & Linda McCartney- Great Day
Jim Croce- Walkin’ Back to Georgia
Allman Brothers Band- Little Martha
Grateful Dead- Friend of the Devil
Guns N’ Roses- Patience
Crosby, Stills & Nash- Suite: Judy Blue Eyes