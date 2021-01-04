The Rolling Stones- No Expectations (Live at The Rock n Roll Circus)

The Beatles- Blackbird

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Learning to Fly (Live)

Alice Cooper- Salvation (Acoustic Unplugged)

Neil Young- Heart of Gold

The Kinks- Days (Acoustic Version)

Jimi Hendrix- Hear My Train A Comin’ (Acoustic)

Bruce Springsteen- The Promised Land (Live Acoustic on top of The National Mall)

The Rolling Stones- You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Live at The Rock n Roll Circus)

Yusuf/ Cat Stevens- The Wind

Led Zeppelin- Going to California

Crosby, Stills & Nash- Helplessly Hoping

Tom Petty- Wildflowers 

Fleetwood Mac- Never Going Back Again 

Bob Dylan- Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Kansas- Dust in the Wind

The Rolling Stones- Wild Horses

The Beatles- Rocky Raccoon

Paul & Linda McCartney- Great Day

Jim Croce- Walkin’ Back to Georgia

Allman Brothers Band- Little Martha

Grateful Dead- Friend of the Devil

Guns N’ Roses- Patience

Crosby, Stills & Nash- Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

 

Load comments