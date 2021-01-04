Jimi Hendrix- Star Spangled Banner (Live at Woodstock)
Bruce Springsteen- Born in the USA
John Mellencamp- Pink Houses
Creedence Clearwater Revival- Fortunate Son
The Rolling Stones- Gimme Shelter
Billy Joel- Goodnight Saigon
George Harrison- Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)
Simon & Garfunkel- America
America- Ventura Highway
Bob Dylan- Blowin’ In The Wind
Billy Joel- We Didn’t Start the Fire
Buffalo Springfield- For What It’s Worth
The Beatles- Revolution
Pink Floyd- Mother
The Rolling Stones- Salt of the Earth
Marvin Gaye- What’s Goin On
Supertramp- Give A Little Bit
Elton John- Philadelphia Freedom
The New Seekers- I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing
John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band- Power to the People
Peter, Paul & Mary- The Times They Are A-Changin
Alice Cooper- Elected
War- Why Can’t We Be Friends?