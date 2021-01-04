Jimi Hendrix- Star Spangled Banner (Live at Woodstock)

Bruce Springsteen- Born in the USA

John Mellencamp- Pink Houses

Creedence Clearwater Revival- Fortunate Son

The Rolling Stones- Gimme Shelter

Billy Joel- Goodnight Saigon 

George Harrison- Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)

Simon & Garfunkel- America

America- Ventura Highway

Bob Dylan- Blowin’ In The Wind

Billy Joel- We Didn’t Start the Fire

Buffalo Springfield- For What It’s Worth

The Beatles- Revolution

Pink Floyd- Mother

The Rolling Stones- Salt of the Earth

Marvin Gaye- What’s Goin On

Supertramp- Give A Little Bit

Elton John- Philadelphia Freedom

The New Seekers- I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing

John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band- Power to the People

Peter, Paul & Mary- The Times They Are A-Changin

Alice Cooper- Elected

War- Why Can’t We Be Friends?

 

Load comments