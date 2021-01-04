Wings- Let 'Em In

Elton John- Step Into Christmas

Bruce Springsteen, The E Street Band- Merry Christmas Baby

Paul McCartney- Wonderful Christmastime 

Bryan Adams- Christmas Time

Bob Segar & The Last Heard- Sock It To Me Santa

Queen- Thank God It's Christmas 

Johnny Mathis, Billy Joel- The Christmas Song

Stevie Nicks- Silent Night

The Kinks- Father Christmas 

AC/DC- Mistress for Christmas 

Eagles- Please Come Home for Christmas 

John Lennon, Yoko Ono- Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

Hall & Oates- Jingle Bell Rock

Bruce Springsteen- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

The Beach Boys- Little Saint Nick

The Who- Christmas 

Wham!- Last Christmas 

Chuck Berry- Run Rudolph Run

Stevie Wonder- What Christmas Means To Me

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Christmas All Over Again

Carpenters- Merry Christmas Darling 

Three Dog Night- Joy to the World

Kenny Loggins- Celebrate Me Home

