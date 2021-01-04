Wings- Let 'Em In
Elton John- Step Into Christmas
Bruce Springsteen, The E Street Band- Merry Christmas Baby
Paul McCartney- Wonderful Christmastime
Bryan Adams- Christmas Time
Bob Segar & The Last Heard- Sock It To Me Santa
Queen- Thank God It's Christmas
Johnny Mathis, Billy Joel- The Christmas Song
Stevie Nicks- Silent Night
The Kinks- Father Christmas
AC/DC- Mistress for Christmas
Eagles- Please Come Home for Christmas
John Lennon, Yoko Ono- Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Hall & Oates- Jingle Bell Rock
Bruce Springsteen- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
The Beach Boys- Little Saint Nick
The Who- Christmas
Wham!- Last Christmas
Chuck Berry- Run Rudolph Run
Stevie Wonder- What Christmas Means To Me
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Christmas All Over Again
Carpenters- Merry Christmas Darling
Three Dog Night- Joy to the World
Kenny Loggins- Celebrate Me Home