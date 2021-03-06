Led Zeppelin- Babe I’m Gonna Leave You

Allman Brothers Band- Whipping Post

The Stooges- I Wanna Be Your Dog

Santana- Evil Ways

The Beatles- I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Janis Joplin- Kozmic Blues

Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash- Girl From the North Country

The Velvet Underground- Pale Blue Eyes

David Bowie- Space Oddity

Creedence Clearwater Revival- Proud Mary

Pink Floyd- The Show Must Go On

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers- Louisiana Rain

Bee Gees- Living Together

Van Morrison- Troubadours

Queen- Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Prince- I Wanna Be Your Lover

George Harrison- Love Comes to Everyone

Allman Brothers Band- Sail Away

Electric Light Orchestra- Shine A Little Love

Eagles- In The City

Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re the One

 

Load comments