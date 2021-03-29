Steve Miller- Take the Money and Run
Pink Floyd- Money
Eddie Money- Take Me Home Tonight
Rush- The Spirit of Radio
Alice Cooper- No More Mr. Nice Guy
The Rolling Stones- Salt of the Earth
Stevie Nicks- Edge of Seventeen
Billy Idol- Dancing with Myself
38 Special- Caught Up In You
Creedence Clearwater Revival- Who’ll Stop the Rain
Fleetwood Mac- Don’t Stop
Queen & David Bowie- Under Pressure
Deep Purple- Lay Down, Stay Down
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts- I Hate Myself for Loving You
The Beatles- Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
Violent Femmes- Blister in the Sun
The Doors- Break on Through (to the Otherside)
The Marshall Tucker Band- Can’t You See
Cream- White Room
Billy Joel- Only the Good Die Young
Hall & Oates- She’s Gone
Cheap Trick- I Want You To Want Me
Elton John- Honky Cat
THANK YOU SO MUCH!! We love our listeners and we could not have made our fundraiser goal without you! Hope you enjoy the jams :)
With Love,
Livvy D & Lady Jane