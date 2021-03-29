Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi... Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, April 17... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Saturday, April 17. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.1 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&