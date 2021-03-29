Steve Miller- Take the Money and Run

Pink Floyd- Money

Eddie Money- Take Me Home Tonight

Rush- The Spirit of Radio

Alice Cooper- No More Mr. Nice Guy

The Rolling Stones- Salt of the Earth

Stevie Nicks- Edge of Seventeen

Billy Idol- Dancing with Myself

38 Special- Caught Up In You

Creedence Clearwater Revival- Who’ll Stop the Rain

Fleetwood Mac- Don’t Stop

Queen & David Bowie- Under Pressure

Deep Purple- Lay Down, Stay Down 

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts- I Hate Myself for Loving You

The Beatles- Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

Violent Femmes- Blister in the Sun

The Doors- Break on Through (to the Otherside)

The Marshall Tucker Band- Can’t You See

Cream- White Room

Billy Joel- Only the Good Die Young

Hall & Oates- She’s Gone 

Cheap Trick- I Want You To Want Me

Elton John- Honky Cat

 

THANK YOU SO MUCH!! We love our listeners and we could not have made our fundraiser goal without you! Hope you enjoy the jams :)

With Love, 

            Livvy D & Lady Jane

 

