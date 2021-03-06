John Mellencamp- Jack & Diane

Foreigner- Urgent 

Journey- Who’s Crying Now

Eddie Money- Take Me Home Tonight

Fleetwood Mac- Seven Wonders

The Beatles- Your Mother Should Know 

Creedence Clearwater Revival- Down On The Corner

Bee Gees- Too Much Heaven

Foreigner- Juke Box Hero

Stealers Wheel- Stuck In the Middle With You

The Beatles- In My Life

ZZ Top- Gimme All Your Lovin

Lynyrd Skynyrd- Gimme Three Steps

Elton John- I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Rod Stewart- Have You Ever Seen The Rain

Elton John- I Don’t Want To Go On With You Like This

Cream- Born Under A Bad Sign

Crosby, Stills & Nash- Dark Star

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers- Angel Dream (No. 4)

Keith Richards- Take It So Hard

Peter Frampton- Show Me The Way

Bruce Springsteen- Badlands

Wings- Arrow Through Me

Fleetwood Mac- Everywhere

 

Load comments