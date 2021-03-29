Nirvana- About A Girl (MTV Unplugged)

R.E.M.- The One I Love

Everclear- Santa Monica

Alice in Chains- Rooster

Metallica- Enter Sandman

Pearl Jam- Jeremy 

AC/DC- Thunderstruck

Red Hot Chili Peppers- Under the Bridge

Green Day- When I Come Around

Aerosmith- Cryin’

Nirvana- Heart-Shaped Box

Stone Temple Pilots- Lady Picture Show

The Goo Goo Dolls- Name

Gin Blossoms- Hey Jealousy

Pearl Jam- Better Man

Jane’s Addiction- Jane Says

Blind Melon- Soup

The Smashing Pumpkins- Drown

Foo Fighters- Everlong

Third Eye Blind- God of Wine

Oasis- Champagne Supernova

 

Load comments