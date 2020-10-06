The Rolling Stones- Lady Jane
The Beatles- Dear Prudence
Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here
Rod Stewart- Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)
David Bowie- Golden Years
Lynyrd Skynyrd- I Ain’t The One
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Anything That’s Rock ‘n Roll
Mötley Crüe- Smokin’ In The Boys Room
Alice Cooper- I’m Eighteen
Quiet Riot- Slick Black Cadillac
Billy Joel- Pressure
Billy Idol- Dancing with Myself
Warren Zevon- Werewolves of London
Allman Brothers Band- One Way Out
The Beatles- Happiness is a Warm Gun
Crosby, Stills & Nash- Love the One You’re With
Steely Dan- Kings
Looking Glass- Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)
Orleans- Still the One
The Rolling Stones- Memory Motel
Hall & Oates- Sara Smile
Led Zeppelin- Tangerine
Bread- Mother Freedom
The Who- Who Are You