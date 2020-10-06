The Rolling Stones- Lady Jane

The Beatles- Dear Prudence

Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here

Rod Stewart- Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)

David Bowie- Golden Years

Lynyrd Skynyrd- I Ain’t The One

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers- Anything That’s Rock ‘n Roll

Mötley Crüe- Smokin’ In The Boys Room

Alice Cooper- I’m Eighteen

Quiet Riot- Slick Black Cadillac

Billy Joel- Pressure

Billy Idol- Dancing with Myself

Warren Zevon- Werewolves of London

Allman Brothers Band- One Way Out

The Beatles- Happiness is a Warm Gun

Crosby, Stills & Nash- Love the One You’re With

Steely Dan- Kings

Looking Glass- Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)

Orleans- Still the One

The Rolling Stones- Memory Motel

Hall & Oates- Sara Smile

Led Zeppelin- Tangerine 

Bread- Mother Freedom 

The Who- Who Are You

Load comments