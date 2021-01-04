Rush- The Spirit of Radio
Trapeze- Your Love is Alright
Rod Stewart- That’s All Right
Pat Benetar- I Need A Lover
The Rolling Stones- Dance Little Sister
AC/DC- It’s a Long Way to the Top (if You Wanna Rock ‘n Roll)
Kansas- Loner
Blue Öyster Cult- Burnin’ For You
38 Special- Caught Up in You
Cheap Trick- I Want You to Want Me (Live)
Styx- Renegade
Bad Company- Bad Company
38 Special- Rockin’ Into The Night
Don Henely- Dirty Laundry
Elton John- Razor Face
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young- Ohio
Harry Chapin- Cat’s in the Cradle
David Bowie- Modern Love
Pink Floyd- Shine on You Crazy Diamond