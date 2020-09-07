Break on Through (To the Other Side) - The Doors

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Jet - Wings 

Midnight Rider - Allman Brothers Band

White Room - Cream 

Only the Good Die Young - Billy Joel

Pink Houses - John Mellencamp 

Stay with Me - Rod Stewart 

Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Desperado - Eagles 

Wishing You Were Here - Chicago

Gold Dust Woman - Fleetwood Mac

Gimme All Your Lovin' - ZZ Top

Bad Moon Rising - CCR

Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2 - Pink Floyd 

Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits 

My Generation - The Who

Bang a Gong (Get It On) - T. Rex

Do It Again - Steely Dan

Peace Train - Yusuf / Cat Stevens 

Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart 

This Isn't What the Governmeant - Bread 

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0iqNwLFUzVpse6E1xVEcCt?si=TyRsaxdYTq2uvsDL_LdSeg

Load comments