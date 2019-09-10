  1. Lock Up the Wolves - Dio
  2. Holy Diver - Pat Boone
  3. Smoke On the Water - Pat Boone
  4. Burnin' Down the House - Tom Jones
  5. A Kind of Magic - Queen
  6. Entre Nous - Rush
  7. Diary of an Empty Day - The Nice
  8. The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson
  9. South California Purples - Chicago
  10. Couldn't Get It Right - Climax Blues Band
  11. A Little More Wine - Savoy Brown
  12. Don't Look Now - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  13. Black Crow - Joni Mitchell
  14. Any Major Dude Will Tell You - Steely Dan
  15. Winter Time - Steve Miller Band
  16. A Hazy Shade of Winter - Simon and Garfunkel
  17. Midnight Runaway - Three Dog Night
  18. For Your Love - The Yardbirds
  19. Goodbye Surprise - The Turtles
  20. Donkey Jaw - America
  21. Slim Slow Slider - Van Morrison
  22. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere - Neil Young and Crazy Horse
  23. Straight Shooter - The Mamas and the Papas
  24. Golden Rainbow - Looking Glass
  25. This Wheel's On Fire - The Band
  26. Soul Survivor - Rolling Stones
  27. Over the Hills and Far Away - Led Zeppelin
  28. Side O' the Road - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Load comments