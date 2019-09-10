- Lock Up the Wolves - Dio
- Holy Diver - Pat Boone
- Smoke On the Water - Pat Boone
- Burnin' Down the House - Tom Jones
- A Kind of Magic - Queen
- Entre Nous - Rush
- Diary of an Empty Day - The Nice
- The Court of the Crimson King - King Crimson
- South California Purples - Chicago
- Couldn't Get It Right - Climax Blues Band
- A Little More Wine - Savoy Brown
- Don't Look Now - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Black Crow - Joni Mitchell
- Any Major Dude Will Tell You - Steely Dan
- Winter Time - Steve Miller Band
- A Hazy Shade of Winter - Simon and Garfunkel
- Midnight Runaway - Three Dog Night
- For Your Love - The Yardbirds
- Goodbye Surprise - The Turtles
- Donkey Jaw - America
- Slim Slow Slider - Van Morrison
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere - Neil Young and Crazy Horse
- Straight Shooter - The Mamas and the Papas
- Golden Rainbow - Looking Glass
- This Wheel's On Fire - The Band
- Soul Survivor - Rolling Stones
- Over the Hills and Far Away - Led Zeppelin
- Side O' the Road - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Dad Rock FM, 9/10/19
- Aubry Procell
- Updated
Aubry Procell
