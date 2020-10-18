Femme FM 10/16/20

hour 1: DJ Hysteria
Musique Chienne & ZOMBIE-CHANG - Google Traduction
Sophiaaaahjkl;8901 - Every Materially Engineered Artificial Pollinator Drone is my Wife
Yaeji - NEVER SETTLING DOWN
Devi McCallion & katie dey - Soda
Jennitza - Sin Florecer
Alice Glass - Forgiveness
Crim3s - Lost
rook - flicker
White Ring - Amerika (Lord of the Flies)
Anachnid - Sky Woman
yeule - How Could I Forget You
Purity Ring - Better Off Alone
IC3PEAK - TAKE MY HAND (SKOTO EDIT)
Mom - Things Come Into Place
Island Fox - Nurture
Cuushe - Do You Know the Way to Sleep
Katy Needs A Life - Miss A Moment With Ya
hour 2: Dr. Moose
Gorillaz ft. Little Simz - Garage Palace
Kilo Kush - BITE ME
Boys Noize ft. Rico Nasty - Girl Crush
Princess Nokia - Dragons
Eartheater - Supersoaker
Park Hye Jin - Like This
Sylvan Esso - Ferris Wheel
Arca - Time
Rina Sawayama - Comme Des Garcons (Like The Boys)
Grimes - Kill V. Maim
Gorillaz ft. Kalis Uchis - She's My Collar
Ela Minus - megapunk
CHAI - No More Cake
Yaeji - IN THE MIRROR
Lust$ickPuppy - Goatmeal
Sevdaliza - Human