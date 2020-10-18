Femme FM 10/16/20

hour 1: DJ Hysteria

Musique Chienne & ZOMBIE-CHANG - Google Traduction

Sophiaaaahjkl;8901 - Every Materially Engineered Artificial Pollinator Drone is my Wife

Yaeji - NEVER SETTLING DOWN

Devi McCallion & katie dey - Soda

Jennitza - Sin Florecer

Alice Glass - Forgiveness

Crim3s - Lost

rook - flicker

White Ring - Amerika (Lord of the Flies)

Anachnid - Sky Woman

yeule - How Could I Forget You

Purity Ring - Better Off Alone

IC3PEAK - TAKE MY HAND (SKOTO EDIT)

Mom - Things Come Into Place

Island Fox - Nurture

Cuushe - Do You Know the Way to Sleep

Katy Needs A Life - Miss A Moment With Ya

hour 2: Dr. Moose

Gorillaz ft. Little Simz - Garage Palace

Kilo Kush - BITE ME

Boys Noize ft. Rico Nasty - Girl Crush

Princess Nokia - Dragons

Eartheater - Supersoaker

Park Hye Jin - Like This

Sylvan Esso - Ferris Wheel

Arca - Time

Rina Sawayama - Comme Des Garcons (Like The Boys)

Grimes - Kill V. Maim

Gorillaz ft. Kalis Uchis - She's My Collar

Ela Minus - megapunk

CHAI - No More Cake

Yaeji - IN THE MIRROR

Lust$ickPuppy - Goatmeal

Sevdaliza - Human

Load comments