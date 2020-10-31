Femme FM 10/30/20

DJ Hysteria
Skyhooks - Horror Movie
mr. Gnome - Vampires
Warpaint - Disco//Very
Globelamp - Breathing Ritual
Nicole Dollanganger - Ghosts
Emilie Autumn - A Strange Device
Switchblade Symphony - Gutter Glitter
Austra - Spellwork
Joanna Newsom - Sprout And The Bean
Loretta Lynn - This Haunted House
Miserable - Halloween Dream
Black Dresses <3 - CREEP U
Dr. Moose
Siouxsie and the banshees - Halloween
Cocteau Twins - Wax and Wane
Blondie - Rapture
B-52's - Lava
Shakira - She Wolf
Rosalia - A Pale
Grimes - VIOLENCE
Arcade Fire - Reflektor
Metric - Help I'm Alive
Black Mountain - Queens will Play
Magic Wands - Black Magic
Evangelicals - Skeleton Man
Fleetwood Mac - Sisters of the Moon
Lana Del Rey - Season of the Witch
Nancy Sinatra - Bang Bang
Nina Simone - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood