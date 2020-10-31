Femme FM 10/30/20

DJ Hysteria

Skyhooks - Horror Movie

mr. Gnome - Vampires

Warpaint - Disco//Very

Globelamp - Breathing Ritual

Nicole Dollanganger - Ghosts

Emilie Autumn - A Strange Device

Switchblade Symphony - Gutter Glitter

Austra - Spellwork

Joanna Newsom - Sprout And The Bean

Loretta Lynn - This Haunted House

Miserable - Halloween Dream

Black Dresses <3 - CREEP U

Dr. Moose 

Siouxsie and the banshees - Halloween

Cocteau Twins - Wax and Wane

Blondie - Rapture

B-52's - Lava

Shakira - She Wolf

Rosalia - A Pale

Grimes - VIOLENCE

Arcade Fire - Reflektor

Metric - Help I'm Alive

Black Mountain - Queens will Play

Magic Wands - Black Magic

Evangelicals - Skeleton Man

Fleetwood Mac - Sisters of the Moon

Lana Del Rey - Season of the Witch

Nancy Sinatra - Bang Bang

Nina Simone - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

