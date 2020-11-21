Femme FM 11/20/20

This week our theme was "anxiety-reducing" music. We sure hope to have reduced anxiety from the 11 o'clock to 1 o'clock hour.

DJ Hysteria:

Janelle Monáe ft. Solange - Electric Lady

Yukika - NEON

Lady Gaga - So Happy I Could Die

Nailah Hunter - White Flower, Dark Hill

Amiina - Rugla

Adrianne Lenker - Anything

Heartless Bastards - Hold Your Head High

múm - there is a number of small things

Joanna Newsom - 'En Gallop'

Emily A. Sprague - Star Gazing

Ana Roxanne - Suite pour l'invisible

Dr. Moose

Alabama Shakes - This Feeling

Lake Street Drive - Better Than

Alice Phoebe Lou - New Song

Angel Olsen - Chance

SALES - Renee

Sharon Van Etten - Our Love

Clairo - Heaven

Crumb - The Letter

Slow Pulp - Montana

Lomelda - Kisses

Tenci - Earthquake

Phoebe Bridgers - Friday I'm In Love

Soccer Mommy - I'm On Fire

Julia Jacklin - Someday

