Femme FM 11/20/20

This week our theme was "anxiety-reducing" music. We sure hope to have reduced anxiety from the 11 o'clock to 1 o'clock hour.
DJ Hysteria:
Janelle Monáe ft. Solange - Electric Lady
Yukika - NEON
Lady Gaga - So Happy I Could Die
Nailah Hunter - White Flower, Dark Hill
Amiina - Rugla
Adrianne Lenker - Anything
Heartless Bastards - Hold Your Head High
múm - there is a number of small things
Joanna Newsom - 'En Gallop'
Emily A. Sprague - Star Gazing
Ana Roxanne - Suite pour l'invisible
Dr. Moose
Alabama Shakes - This Feeling
Lake Street Drive - Better Than
Alice Phoebe Lou - New Song
Angel Olsen - Chance
SALES - Renee
Sharon Van Etten - Our Love
Clairo - Heaven
Crumb - The Letter
Slow Pulp - Montana
Lomelda - Kisses
Tenci - Earthquake
Phoebe Bridgers - Friday I'm In Love
Soccer Mommy - I'm On Fire
Julia Jacklin - Someday