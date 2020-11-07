Femme FM 11/6/20

Dr. Moose
Sleater-Kinney - I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
Erase Errata - Tongue Tied
Guerilla Toss - Skull Pop
Raincoats - Fairytale In The Supermarket
Kitten Forever - Get Loud
Ohmme - Mine
The Ting Tings - Shut Up And Let Me Go
Le Tigre - Get Off The Internet
The Julie Ruin - Just My Kind
Hop Along - The Knock
The Beths - Dying to Believe
Remember Sports - Get Bummed Out
Cherry Glazerr - Distressor
CHILDBIRTH - Nasty Girls
Cayetana - Scott Get The Van, I'm Moving
Mannequin P**** - Patience
Chastity Belt - Ruby
Illuminati Hotties - (You're Better) Than Ever
DJ Hysteria
Karen O and the Kids - Igloo
Connie Converse - The Clover Saloon
Los B*tchos - Pista (Great Start)
sora tob sakana - koukoku no machi
Kælan Mikla - Næturblóm
Frou Frou - Let Go
M.I.A. - IT IZ WHAT IT IZ
L'Trimm - Cars That Go Boom
Mom - Generator
Machine Girl - Cyan Hardcore
Lola's Pocket PC - You have telescoping arms and fingers (but I still love yooou!)
King Woman - Hierophant
TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME