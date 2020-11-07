Femme FM 11/6/20

Dr. Moose

Sleater-Kinney - I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone

Erase Errata - Tongue Tied

Guerilla Toss - Skull Pop

Raincoats - Fairytale In The Supermarket

Kitten Forever - Get Loud

Ohmme - Mine

The Ting Tings - Shut Up And Let Me Go

Le Tigre - Get Off The Internet

The Julie Ruin - Just My Kind

Hop Along - The Knock

The Beths - Dying to Believe

Remember Sports - Get Bummed Out

Cherry Glazerr - Distressor

CHILDBIRTH - Nasty Girls

Cayetana - Scott Get The Van, I'm Moving

Mannequin P**** - Patience

Chastity Belt - Ruby

Illuminati Hotties - (You're Better) Than Ever

DJ Hysteria

Karen O and the Kids - Igloo

Connie Converse - The Clover Saloon

Los B*tchos - Pista (Great Start)

sora tob sakana - koukoku no machi

Kælan Mikla - Næturblóm 

Frou Frou - Let Go

M.I.A. - IT IZ WHAT IT IZ

L'Trimm - Cars That Go Boom

Mom - Generator 

Machine Girl - Cyan Hardcore

Lola's Pocket PC - You have telescoping arms and fingers (but I still love yooou!)

King Woman - Hierophant

TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME

