Femme FM 12/11/20

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.