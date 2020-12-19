Femme FM 12/18/20

the finale for DJ Hysteria - I am moving on now into the world of death. I'll see you soon <3
Thank you KLSU, for this very interesting year. I am grateful I got to be a DJ here even if it was for a short time and during the apocalypse. Better late than never ! I will cherish these memories forever <3 <3
mr. Gnome - Long Way
Sad13 - Oops...!
Ada Rook - distanceless gentleness
Girls Rituals - Melty Future
katie dey - leaving
Kitty - 12th House
Kelly Lee Owens - On
Arca - Time
Witch Prophet - Roman
Backxwash ft. Devi McCallion - Spells
Rico Nasty - No Debate
Pabllo Vittar ft. POCAH - Bandida
GFriend - MAGO
Rina Sawayama - Love Me 4 Me
Charli XCX - Forever
Oklou - Another Night
CHAI - Donuts Mind If I Do
orion sun- Space Jam - An Odyssey
Arlo Parks - Black Dog
Routine - And Other Things
Soccer Mommy - circle the drain
Gia Margaret - lesson
IC3PEAK - У Меня Нет Друзей (I have no friends)
Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou - Killing Floor
mr. Gnome - The Day You Flew Away
with love, Molly <3