Femme FM 12/18/20

the finale for DJ Hysteria - I am moving on now into the world of death. I'll see you soon <3

Thank you KLSU, for this very interesting year. I am grateful I got to be a DJ here even if it was for a short time and during the apocalypse. Better late than never ! I will cherish these memories forever <3 <3 

mr. Gnome - Long Way

Sad13 - Oops...!

Ada Rook - distanceless gentleness

Girls Rituals - Melty Future

katie dey - leaving

Kitty - 12th House

Kelly Lee Owens - On

Arca - Time

Witch Prophet - Roman

Backxwash ft. Devi McCallion - Spells

Rico Nasty - No Debate

Pabllo Vittar ft. POCAH - Bandida

GFriend - MAGO

Rina Sawayama - Love Me 4 Me

Charli XCX - Forever

Oklou - Another Night

CHAI - Donuts Mind If I Do

orion sun- Space Jam - An Odyssey

Arlo Parks - Black Dog

Routine - And Other Things

Soccer Mommy - circle the drain

Gia Margaret - lesson

IC3PEAK - У Меня Нет Друзей (I have no friends)

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou - Killing Floor

mr. Gnome - The Day You Flew Away

                                                                                with love, Molly <3

