Femme FM 4/17/20

HEY SORRY I HAVE BEEN GONE FOR SO LONG WITHOUT NOTICE

I AM TRYING MY BEST AND IT IS DIFFICULT

Songs that have been collected over the span of the last two months. The theme is, Female, indubitably. I want to get more creative with themes in the future, though. It has been a challenge to find new music to listen to lately just because my will has simply disappeared with the state of the world BUT I have selected some songs to offer those of you looking for fresh femme finds. I have them organized (?) by genre but I would suggest listening to the playlist (linked at the bottom) on shuffle. Just skip what you aren’t in to

-       I IMPLORE YOU TO CHECK OUT EVERY DJs PLAYLISTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OF YOU WHO HAVE A HARD TIME FINDING THINGS ON YOUR Own (me)

I hope everyone is okay at least some of the time,

<3 DJ Hysteria

(P.S. I made an email address if anyone is bored and wants to talk about your favorite female artists/songs you’d like to suggest/etc.                     djhysteriaklsu@yahoo.com)

RNB – was on a kick recently

  1. 702 – Steelo

                                                                                             i.       Can i get your name and number cus i like your steelo

2. TLC – Creep

3. Aaliyah – Young Nation

4. Jorja Smith – Goodbyes

Pop adjacent 

5. M.I.A. – It Iz What It Iz

                                                                                             i.     Avant-pop??? Honest to god don’t know where to categorize maya

6. Peaches – Operate 

7. Girls Rituals – HRT (<3<3<3)

8. Back In My Life – Alice Deejay 

            i.          90s dutch trance pop (can I get a hell yea

9. Guerilla Toss – Meteorological

10. Slayyyter – Alone 

                                                                                             i.          Hear me out on this HEAVY Britney spears vibe

11. Zheani – Whore of Babylon 

                                       i.     Ape-sh*t, austrailian rap (?) witch house

12. Black Dresses – CREEP U

                                                                                             i.     Experimental pop but lowkey 90’s pop rock

13. Yaeji – WHAT WE DREW

Indie/Singer-songwriter

14. The Aquadolls – Communicationissexy/idkhow2communicate

                        - QUARANTINE VIBRATION

15. Bambi Valentino – Mexicali Rose

                                       i.     Bustle of the 1920’s-esque and you can quote me on that

16. Nina Nastasia – The Long Walk

17. The Secret Sisters – Water Witch

18. Shilpa Ray – Mother is Misanthrope

19. Nina Nastasia – You Her and Me

20. Tarantella – Esqueletos

                                                                                             i.     “spaghetti western Americana cabaret bolero tango”

21. Anna von Hausswolff – The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra

22. Big Thief – Not

23. Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked for Death

24. M.I.A. – Born Free

25. Sensual World – Apocalyptic Faith

26. Daughter – Landfill

27. Noun – Pearly Gates

28. Patti Smith – Pissing In A River

29. Vashti Bunyan – Same But Different

                                       i.     I CANNOT RECOMMEND THIS ALBUM ENOUGH IF YOU WANT TO CALM DOWN

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5eMPCIWLb4L1FpGb3gFW5z?si=JOoVy2haTc2TE5RxEhgXCg

youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLukps4qmR5QKoFkdAR2kAQO4NywH19Ro8

