Femme FM 4/17/20
HEY SORRY I HAVE BEEN GONE FOR SO LONG WITHOUT NOTICE
I AM TRYING MY BEST AND IT IS DIFFICULT
~~~~~
Songs that have been collected over the span of the last two months. The theme is, Female, indubitably. I want to get more creative with themes in the future, though. It has been a challenge to find new music to listen to lately just because my will has simply disappeared with the state of the world BUT I have selected some songs to offer those of you looking for fresh femme finds. I have them organized (?) by genre but I would suggest listening to the playlist (linked at the bottom) on shuffle. Just skip what you aren’t in to
- I IMPLORE YOU TO CHECK OUT EVERY DJs PLAYLISTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OF YOU WHO HAVE A HARD TIME FINDING THINGS ON YOUR Own (me)
I hope everyone is okay at least some of the time,
<3 DJ Hysteria
(P.S. I made an email address if anyone is bored and wants to talk about your favorite female artists/songs you’d like to suggest/etc. djhysteriaklsu@yahoo.com)
RNB – was on a kick recently
- 702 – Steelo
i. Can i get your name and number cus i like your steelo
2. TLC – Creep
3. Aaliyah – Young Nation
4. Jorja Smith – Goodbyes
Pop adjacent
5. M.I.A. – It Iz What It Iz
i. Avant-pop??? Honest to god don’t know where to categorize maya
6. Peaches – Operate
7. Girls Rituals – HRT (<3<3<3)
8. Back In My Life – Alice Deejay
i. 90s dutch trance pop (can I get a hell yea
9. Guerilla Toss – Meteorological
10. Slayyyter – Alone
i. Hear me out on this HEAVY Britney spears vibe
11. Zheani – Whore of Babylon
i. Ape-sh*t, austrailian rap (?) witch house
12. Black Dresses – CREEP U
i. Experimental pop but lowkey 90’s pop rock
13. Yaeji – WHAT WE DREW
Indie/Singer-songwriter
14. The Aquadolls – Communicationissexy/idkhow2communicate
- QUARANTINE VIBRATION
15. Bambi Valentino – Mexicali Rose
i. Bustle of the 1920’s-esque and you can quote me on that
16. Nina Nastasia – The Long Walk
17. The Secret Sisters – Water Witch
18. Shilpa Ray – Mother is Misanthrope
19. Nina Nastasia – You Her and Me
20. Tarantella – Esqueletos
i. “spaghetti western Americana cabaret bolero tango”
21. Anna von Hausswolff – The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra
22. Big Thief – Not
23. Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked for Death
24. M.I.A. – Born Free
25. Sensual World – Apocalyptic Faith
26. Daughter – Landfill
27. Noun – Pearly Gates
28. Patti Smith – Pissing In A River
29. Vashti Bunyan – Same But Different
i. I CANNOT RECOMMEND THIS ALBUM ENOUGH IF YOU WANT TO CALM DOWN
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5eMPCIWLb4L1FpGb3gFW5z?si=JOoVy2haTc2TE5RxEhgXCg
youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLukps4qmR5QKoFkdAR2kAQO4NywH19Ro8