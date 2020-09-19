hour 1: A DJ
Cayetana - Age Of Consent
Clairo ft. Danielle Hame - Impossible
Riarosa - Don't Look Back
Jay Som - Baybee
Crumb - Nina
Cherry Glazerr - Juicy Socks
Connie Constance - Monty Python
tUnE-yArDs - Biznezz
Palberta - Sound of the Beat
Beach Bunny - April
Japanese Breakfast - Everybody Wants to Love You!
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Angel Olsen - New Love Cassette
Hop Along - Tibetan Pop Stars
Mitski - First Love / Late Spring
Japanese Breakfast - Boyish
Palehound - Cinnamon
hour 2: DJ Hysteria
A PROMISE / T.D.O.V. - HIRS
YOU CAN'T KILL US - HIRS
M.I.A. - Born Free
crisis sigil - away.
Machine Girl - Necro Culture Vulture
Lust$ickPuppy - GOATMEAL
Buzzed Lightyear - Tchau Anjinho
Screaming Females - Laura and Marty
Death Parade - screaming in the basement
Globelamp - Daddy's Gone
Devi McCallion & Katie Dey - Circumstances
Black Dresses - SCARED 2 DEATH
Ada Rook - Black Cloud in the Sky? [NO SPOILERS]
Backxwash - Adolescence
Circuit des Yeux - Brainshift
Ethel Cain - Golden Age
M¥rrĦ Ka Ba - Singular Forest