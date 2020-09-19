Femme FM

hour 1: A DJ

Cayetana - Age Of Consent

Clairo ft. Danielle Hame - Impossible

Riarosa - Don't Look Back

Jay Som - Baybee

Crumb - Nina

Cherry Glazerr - Juicy Socks

Connie Constance - Monty Python

tUnE-yArDs - Biznezz

Palberta - Sound of the Beat

Beach Bunny - April

Japanese Breakfast - Everybody Wants to Love You!

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Angel Olsen - New Love Cassette

Hop Along - Tibetan Pop Stars

Mitski - First Love / Late Spring 

Japanese Breakfast - Boyish

Palehound - Cinnamon

hour 2: DJ Hysteria

A PROMISE / T.D.O.V. - HIRS

YOU CAN'T KILL US - HIRS

M.I.A. - Born Free

crisis sigil - away.

Machine Girl - Necro Culture Vulture

Lust$ickPuppy - GOATMEAL

Buzzed Lightyear - Tchau Anjinho

Screaming Females - Laura and Marty

Death Parade - screaming in the basement

Globelamp - Daddy's Gone

Devi McCallion & Katie Dey - Circumstances

Black Dresses -  SCARED 2 DEATH

Ada Rook - Black Cloud in the Sky? [NO SPOILERS]

Backxwash - Adolescence 

Circuit des Yeux - Brainshift

Ethel Cain - Golden Age

M¥rrĦ Ka Ba - Singular Forest 

