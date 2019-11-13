Femme FM 11/9/19
  1.  Aretha Franklin - Think 
  2. Janelle Monae - Tightrope
  3. Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata
  4. Donna Summer - I Feel Love 
  5. Lena - Satellite 
  6. Lana Del Rey & Sean Ono Lennon - Tomorrow Never Came
  7. Lana Del Rey & Stevie Nicks - Beautiful People Beautiful Problems
  8. Cigarettes after Sex - Apocalypse
  9. Yoko Ono - Kiss, Kiss, Kiss
  10. Courtney Barnett - An Illustration of Loneliness
  11. Courtney Barnett - Everybody Here Hates You
  12. Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener
  13. Courtney Barnett - Nameless, Faceless
  14. Girlpool - Cut Your Bangs 
  15. Girlpool - 123
  16. Lucy Dacus - I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore 
  17. Lucy Dacus - Night Shift 
  18. Snail Mail - Thinning
  19. Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness
  20. Grace Jones - Libertango 
  21. Frankie Cosmos - Young
  22. Frankie Cosmos - Jesse
  23. Angel Olsen - Shut Up Kiss Me
  24. Jay Som - The Bus Song
  25. Melody’s Echo Chamber - I Follow You
  26. Melody’s Echo Chamber - Shirim 
  27. Billie Holiday - All of Me 

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

