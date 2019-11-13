- Aretha Franklin - Think
- Janelle Monae - Tightrope
- Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata
- Donna Summer - I Feel Love
- Lena - Satellite
- Lana Del Rey & Sean Ono Lennon - Tomorrow Never Came
- Lana Del Rey & Stevie Nicks - Beautiful People Beautiful Problems
- Cigarettes after Sex - Apocalypse
- Yoko Ono - Kiss, Kiss, Kiss
- Courtney Barnett - An Illustration of Loneliness
- Courtney Barnett - Everybody Here Hates You
- Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener
- Courtney Barnett - Nameless, Faceless
- Girlpool - Cut Your Bangs
- Girlpool - 123
- Lucy Dacus - I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore
- Lucy Dacus - Night Shift
- Snail Mail - Thinning
- Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness
- Grace Jones - Libertango
- Frankie Cosmos - Young
- Frankie Cosmos - Jesse
- Angel Olsen - Shut Up Kiss Me
- Jay Som - The Bus Song
- Melody’s Echo Chamber - I Follow You
- Melody’s Echo Chamber - Shirim
- Billie Holiday - All of Me
Femme FM Week 11/8/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
