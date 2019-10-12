Femme FM 10/11/19
  1. Les Fleurs - Minnie Riperton 
  2. Honey - Raveena
  3. Further - TOPS
  4. After the Storm - Kali Uchis, Bootsy Collins, Tyler the Creator
  5. Get You - Daniel Caesar & Kali Uchis
  6. Best Part - H.E.R & Daniel Caesar
  7. The Hissing of Summer Lawns - Joni Mitchell
  8. Deep Shadows - Little Ann
  9. Cool Blue - Japanese House 
  10. In Love - Lady Wray
  11. Whipped Cream - Ari Lennox
  12. Sunday Morning - Margo Guryan
  13. Sticky- Ravyn Lenae
  14. Sober - Mahalia
  15. I Wish I Missed My Ex - Mahalia
  16. Monsters in Your Bedroom - Tertia May
  17. Love Falls Down - Poppy Ajudha 
  18. Lose my Cool - Amber Mark
  19. Poke Bowl - Radiant Children
  20. Falling Apart - Charlotte Day Wilson
  21. Insane - Madison McFerrin
  22. Fool for You - Snoh Aalegra
  23. Nothing Burns Like the Cold - Snoh Aalegra 
  24. Spooky - Dusty Springfield 
  25. To You - Rachel Foxx
  26. Mother May I Sleep With Danger- Joy Crookes 
  27. Don't Let Me Down - Joy Crookes
  28. Crossfire So Into You - Nai Palm
  29. Little Marriage - Lia Ices 
  30. Lark - Angel Olsen
  31. Ozma - Shannon and the Clams 

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

Load comments