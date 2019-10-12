- Les Fleurs - Minnie Riperton
- Honey - Raveena
- Further - TOPS
- After the Storm - Kali Uchis, Bootsy Collins, Tyler the Creator
- Get You - Daniel Caesar & Kali Uchis
- Best Part - H.E.R & Daniel Caesar
- The Hissing of Summer Lawns - Joni Mitchell
- Deep Shadows - Little Ann
- Cool Blue - Japanese House
- In Love - Lady Wray
- Whipped Cream - Ari Lennox
- Sunday Morning - Margo Guryan
- Sticky- Ravyn Lenae
- Sober - Mahalia
- I Wish I Missed My Ex - Mahalia
- Monsters in Your Bedroom - Tertia May
- Love Falls Down - Poppy Ajudha
- Lose my Cool - Amber Mark
- Poke Bowl - Radiant Children
- Falling Apart - Charlotte Day Wilson
- Insane - Madison McFerrin
- Fool for You - Snoh Aalegra
- Nothing Burns Like the Cold - Snoh Aalegra
- Spooky - Dusty Springfield
- To You - Rachel Foxx
- Mother May I Sleep With Danger- Joy Crookes
- Don't Let Me Down - Joy Crookes
- Crossfire So Into You - Nai Palm
- Little Marriage - Lia Ices
- Lark - Angel Olsen
- Ozma - Shannon and the Clams
Femme FM 10/12/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:46 AM
- Sunset: 06:37:25 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:46 AM
Sunset: 06:37:25 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:05:24 AM
Sunset: 06:36:17 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM
Sunset: 06:35:10 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:06:42 AM
Sunset: 06:34:03 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
Sunset: 06:32:58 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:08:01 AM
Sunset: 06:31:52 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:08:41 AM
Sunset: 06:30:48 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.