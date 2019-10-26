- Lake Street Drive - I Don't Care About You
- Angus & Julia Stone - Love Will Take You
- Blue Foundation - Eyes on Fire
- Imperial Mammoth - Requiem on Water
- Wild Ones - Invite Me In
- Jorja Smith - Blue Lights
- Mahalia, Ella Mai - What You Did
- Mahalia - Grateful
- Teyana Taylor - Gonna Love Me
- Ravyn Lenae - Spice
- Erykah Badu - Tempted
- Kilo Kish - Taking Responsibility
- In The Valley Below - Peaches
- In The Valley Below - Hymnal
- The Head and The Heart - Winter Song
- Florence + The Machine - Girl With One Eye
- Julia Jacklin - Don't Know How To Keep Loving You
- Stereolab - Miss Modular
- Stereolab - Spark Plug
- Lauryn Hill - Lost Ones
- Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know
- Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy
- Stevie Nicks - Rooms on Fire
- Crumb - Locket
- Wet - Deadwater
- Sasha Sloan - Dancing with Your Ghost
- Emotional Oranges - Motion
- Willow - Warm Honey
Femme FM 10/25/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
