  1. Lake Street Drive - I Don't Care About You
  2. Angus & Julia Stone - Love Will Take You
  3. Blue Foundation - Eyes on Fire 
  4. Imperial Mammoth - Requiem on Water 
  5. Wild Ones - Invite Me In
  6. Jorja Smith - Blue Lights
  7. Mahalia, Ella Mai - What You Did 
  8. Mahalia - Grateful
  9. Teyana Taylor - Gonna Love Me
  10. Ravyn Lenae - Spice
  11. Erykah Badu - Tempted
  12. Kilo Kish - Taking Responsibility 
  13. In The Valley Below - Peaches
  14. In The Valley Below - Hymnal 
  15. The Head and The Heart - Winter Song
  16. Florence + The Machine - Girl With One Eye
  17. Julia Jacklin - Don't Know How To Keep Loving You
  18. Stereolab - Miss Modular
  19. Stereolab - Spark Plug 
  20. Lauryn Hill - Lost Ones 
  21. Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know
  22. Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy 
  23. Stevie Nicks - Rooms on Fire
  24. Crumb - Locket
  25. Wet - Deadwater
  26. Sasha Sloan - Dancing with Your Ghost
  27. Emotional Oranges - Motion
  28. Willow - Warm Honey

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

