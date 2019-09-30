- Closer to You - Amo Amo
- Wonder Woman - Lion Babe
- Healing - Sampa the Great
- I am Woman - Helen Reddy
- You Don't Own Me - Lesley Gore
- Independent Woman Part 1 - Destiny's Child
- Do Right Woman, Do Right Man - Aretha Franklin
- Man I Feel Like A Woman - Shania Twain
- Sisters Are Doin' it For Themselves - Eurythmics
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
- You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else - The Jones Girls
- Give Me One Reason - Tracy Chapman
- Body - Julia Jacklin
- Appletree - Erykah Badu
- Green Garden - Laura Mvula
- Bad Reputation - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- Ain't Got No - I Got Life - Nina Simone
- Red Clay - Charlotte Dos Santos
- Valerie - Amy Winehouse
- Know you Now - Amy Winehouse
- The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
- Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
- Rehab - Amy Winehouse
- Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae
- Nameless, Faceless - Courtney Barnett
- Happy Pills - Norah Jones
- So Far - Habanot Nechama
- Ever - Habanot Nechama
- Monsters in Your Bedroom - Tertia May
- Work - Charlotte Day Wilson
Femme FM 9/27/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
