Femme FM 9/27/19
  1. Closer to You - Amo Amo
  2. Wonder Woman - Lion Babe
  3. Healing - Sampa the Great 
  4. I am Woman - Helen Reddy 
  5. You Don't Own Me - Lesley Gore
  6. Independent Woman Part 1 - Destiny's Child
  7. Do Right Woman, Do Right Man - Aretha Franklin 
  8. Man I Feel Like A Woman - Shania Twain
  9. Sisters Are Doin' it For Themselves - Eurythmics 
  10. Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
  11. You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else - The Jones Girls
  12. Give Me One Reason - Tracy Chapman
  13. Body - Julia Jacklin 
  14. Appletree - Erykah Badu 
  15. Green Garden - Laura Mvula
  16. Bad Reputation - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
  17. Ain't Got No - I Got Life - Nina Simone 
  18. Red Clay - Charlotte Dos Santos 
  19. Valerie - Amy Winehouse 
  20. Know you Now - Amy Winehouse
  21. The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
  22. Dreams - Fleetwood Mac 
  23. Rehab - Amy Winehouse
  24. Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae
  25. Nameless, Faceless - Courtney Barnett
  26. Happy Pills - Norah Jones
  27. So Far - Habanot Nechama
  28. Ever - Habanot Nechama
  29. Monsters in Your Bedroom - Tertia May 
  30. Work - Charlotte Day Wilson 

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

